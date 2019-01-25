We’ve been pointing and laughing at Al Gore for years now. He’s given us plenty of reasons to do so.

Yesterday, he gave us one more:

At the risk of repeating myself, may I say: I have an enormous amount of respect for Max Boot? Thank you for your integrity. https://t.co/z0H9FdN6na — Al Gore (@algore) January 24, 2019

At the risk of repeating ourselves, may we say: Al Gore and Max Boot deserve each other?

One pious fraud respects another pious fraud. Game recognize game. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 25, 2019

When you've lost all credibility, might as well throw your hat in with Max Boot. — 😏 (@Smokerscough101) January 24, 2019

Integrity= changing what you believe to agree with a fabulist. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 25, 2019

Sounds like something Al Gore would do.

It's not easy to render me speechless. But this did it. https://t.co/ko2uOfEdMT — Dodd (@Amuk3) January 25, 2019

We’re speechless, too. Well, except for the uncontrollable laughter.

Lmao — Kyle Foley (@kylemusic87) January 24, 2019

Bahaha! — D R (@Chakopups) January 25, 2019

That is hilarious — Zach Obermiller (@0BIEWON13) January 24, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!! https://t.co/gWZsXBg9t3 — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) January 24, 2019

Thanks I needed a good laugh today pic.twitter.com/NPcYodzZcb — Brian Joselit (@King_Verence_II) January 24, 2019

And not that this cake needed any more icing, but this is delicious:

Sighing. Eye rolling. Trump is like Al Gore x 100. #Debates2016 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 27, 2016

Just delicious.