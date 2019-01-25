Earlier today, Donald Trump commented on CNN being present for Roger Stone’s arrest:
Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?
CNN predictably took umbrage to Trump’s insinuations … but they couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to pat themselves on the back:
CNN's reply to the president: https://t.co/3BR5nRSE93
CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX
The story behind the story about CNN's video of the Roger Stone raid: "The product of good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel's office — and a little luck on the timing." https://t.co/idjVKLgtxZ
They are Real News, Mr. President.
Give me a break. https://t.co/U20TAcTA2F
Millions of people are being sold cheap lies about journalism today, and millions are being told the truth. The difference is stark and sad.
Brian Stelter and CNN lecturing others about lying and telling the truth? Doesn’t get much richer than that.
