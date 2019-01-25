Earlier today, Donald Trump commented on CNN being present for Roger Stone’s arrest:

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN predictably took umbrage to Trump’s insinuations … but they couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to pat themselves on the back:

CNN's reply to the president: https://t.co/3BR5nRSE93 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2019

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

The story behind the story about CNN's video of the Roger Stone raid: "The product of good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel's office — and a little luck on the timing." https://t.co/idjVKLgtxZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2019

They are Real News, Mr. President.

Hahahahaha yeah right 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Doxxing is for Assholes (@dbdidi253) January 25, 2019

pic.twitter.com/jVr6pQnIbp — Wingo is a Jedi name 🎅🏼 (@mikepinkshoes) January 25, 2019

Hahahahahahahaha. What bullshite. Give me a break. https://t.co/U20TAcTA2F — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 25, 2019

We could definitely use a break.

Millions of people are being sold cheap lies about journalism today, and millions are being told the truth. The difference is stark and sad. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2019

Brian Stelter and CNN lecturing others about lying and telling the truth? Doesn’t get much richer than that.