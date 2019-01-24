Earlier this week, Chelsea Clinton shared the news that she’s pregnant with her third child:

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

It seems pretty safe to assume that, as Chelsea’s mother, Hillary Clinton knew about the pregnancy when she tweeted this:

Forty-six years after Roe v. Wade, we reaffirm what will always be true: Women have an unalienable right to make their own decisions about their health care. pic.twitter.com/CQ7FqV0UmF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2019

Pro-life warrior Obianuju Ekeocha couldn’t help but be disgusted:

Only a wicked person can celebrate “abortion rights” on the same day her daughter joyfully announces she is pregnant with a precious baby. Only a wicked person… https://t.co/csjt3yf63O — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 23, 2019

It indeed takes a special kind of wickedness to rejoice in the murder of unborn children while you’re awaiting the birth of your own grandchild.

It is a horror of heart. How can it be anything else. — Rebecca ❤️'s ✝️ &🇺🇸 (@womofsubstance) January 23, 2019

Pure evil. — Nicole (@sgvnicole) January 23, 2019

it's so twisted I can not fathom the logic- — angiewestall (@pigeye007) January 23, 2019

So sad — ZEKE (@koneezechiel98) January 23, 2019