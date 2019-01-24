Earlier this week, Chelsea Clinton shared the news that she’s pregnant with her third child:

It seems pretty safe to assume that, as Chelsea’s mother, Hillary Clinton knew about the pregnancy when she tweeted this:

Pro-life warrior Obianuju Ekeocha couldn’t help but be disgusted:

It indeed takes a special kind of wickedness to rejoice in the murder of unborn children while you’re awaiting the birth of your own grandchild.

