In case you hadn’t heard, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst recently revealed that she is divorcing her husband after enduring both verbal and physical abuse:

Joni Ernst is divorcing her husband. Says he assaulted her after she confronted him about an affair. Says she was the victim of verbal and mental abuse https://t.co/eXiziWk1ax — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) January 22, 2019

More:

Years before her divorce, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was assaulted by her husband after she confronted him about his relationship with their daughter’s babysitter, she wrote in court filings. Ernst, a Republican who represents Iowa, said that during her 26-year marriage with Gail Ernst, she was the victim of verbal and mental abuse and a physical assault after which a victim’s advocate wanted to take her to a hospital, she wrote in public records connected to their divorce. “Gail has been very cruel,” she wrote. “This has been an extremely painful journey.”

EMOTIONAL REVELATION: Senator @joniernst breaks down answering my question about how this alleged abuse and divorce from her husband will change her in the future. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/Z09aug5Vpq — Angelina Salcedo (@ASalcedoNews) January 23, 2019

Truly devastating.

Put politics aside: This is heartbreaking. In my limited interactions I've seen the incredibly strong woman @SenJoniErnst is. She is tough as nails and deserves the privacy she wishes in dealing with this issue. The grace that she is demonstrating through this trial is inspiring. https://t.co/iAC81QOS6T — Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) January 23, 2019

And yet, some out there are using Ernst’s pain to take the cheapest of shots at her. Take AlterNet reporter Matthew Chapman, for example:

I am sincerely sorry Ernst suffered this abuse. No woman should, and her husband deserves to pay for what he did to her. That said, it disturbs me Ernst could have this experience and still disbelieve Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Republicanism seems to truly kill empathy. https://t.co/wbyhMfA4Pg — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 23, 2019

Disgusting.

Republicans – it's only real if it happens to them. — Mike Carbone (@mikecarb) January 23, 2019

It did happen to her. That's the thing. I can't understand people who experience something traumatic and horrific in their lives, and then vote against those who have experienced similar trauma because of their political views. I just can't. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) January 23, 2019

Sen. Ernst didn’t “vote against” Christine Blasey Ford. No Republican did. Many even acknowledged that Dr. Ford behaved very much like a victim of sexual assault. But Dr. Ford’s accusations didn’t hold up and she failed to meet the burden of proof. That’s not on Joni Ernst, and to even suggest that Ernst isn’t a victim because she wasn’t convinced by Ford’s testimony is absolutely shameful.

Sadly, there’s plenty more where that came from:

She supported Kavanaugh as SC judge. Republicans and hypocrisy aren't too far apart — Sachin Kumar (@S100pc) January 23, 2019

Sadly, it’s typical for Republicans. They have one set of standards for themselves and one for everyone else! — lindav (@lindavi71381731) January 23, 2019

I'm gonna need to see some corroboration. I mean, I believe she may have experienced some trauma, but can we really be sure it came at the hands of her husband? pic.twitter.com/bDW24DPbfN — J-Money (@JDollarSign) January 22, 2019

Oddly, that was what popped into my head too. — Lawson Mulvihill (@LawsonMulvihill) January 23, 2019

It’s not so odd if you’re human garbage.

But does he love beer? — Ken Arpino (@KenArpino) January 23, 2019

Not so funny when it’s happening to you @SenJoniErnst — Donna Bower (@dmbower) January 23, 2019

I don’t feel sorry for her. — animalonthedrums🐍 (@kernalpleasures) January 23, 2019

Show me the calendar. — sherman brookses (@sbrookses) January 23, 2019

Check the diary. — D.M Educates (@DMEducates) January 23, 2019

At this point, Senator Ernst would be telling Mr. Ernst to "stay strong" if victim Joni was giving congressional testimony about the attacks. — VedekYassim'sGhost (@MadVickie) January 23, 2019

I'm sorry this happened to her and hope the divorce judge doesn't just excuse his behavior by saying he was playing a game called "Devil's Triangle." — PolitiMatt (@politi_matt) January 23, 2019

She ain’t gonna get much sympathy from her fellow Rs. — AssiduousTheCruel (@TheIntegrator) January 22, 2019

They will blame her for not being more submissive and a better wife — Karime (@KarimeMasson1) January 23, 2019

Oh. The empathetic public play to revitalize her “likeability”. Right. — Thomas Jones, CIPT (@OtherTomJones) January 23, 2019

I wonder if she believes Dr. Blasey-Ford now? Karma is a thing. — Boxcar Murphy (@boxcarmurphy) January 23, 2019

She is a Republican she sees her own pain no one else’s. — Goody Caufield (@goodycauf) January 23, 2019

And that’s still barely scratching the surface of awfulness. Shame on all these people.