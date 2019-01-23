Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is like a mosquito. We want desperately to ignore her, but she makes it so damn difficult with her incessant and annoying buzzing around our heads. It’s like she’s daring us to mock her. And if that’s how we’ve got to deal with her, well, so be it.

As we’ve gotten to know Ocasio-Cortez better, we’ve come to learn that just when we think her skin is as thin as it can get, it can always get thinner. So it should come as no surprise that after launching a pre-emptive strike against the Washington Post’s Fact Check blog, she’s also trying to spin righteous mockery of her economic philosophy as evidence of her awesomeness:

So far in Davos -a room full of billionaires laughed tauntingly at @AOC’s 70% marginal tax prop.

-Bill Gates scoffed at notion the system was broken, hinted critics were communists

-Tony Blair laughed at idea his cohort was responsible for any global malady Uh, keep it up guys pic.twitter.com/sCAZoZorH1 — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) January 23, 2019

Is it getting hot in here, or just the elevating public consciousness around rampant wealth inequality? https://t.co/jEvoGVRbT9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

It’s just so pathetic. If she weren’t so damn insufferable, we might actually feel sorry for her.

No, you just have the vapors. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 23, 2019

Got any more sweet lines? pic.twitter.com/Sv75LedKpr — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 23, 2019

She really does think she invented the wheel. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 23, 2019

"They noticed me! Me! Me! Me!" – AOC translated https://t.co/w56Wp39yGP — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 23, 2019

And that’s really what all this boils down to, isn’t it? At the end of the day, her only concern is self-promotion.

Hi @AOC, Your comments on the state of democratic socialism in #Venezuela? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 23, 2019

Amazing that the new face of Democratic Socialism hasn't been asked to comment on the ongoing collapse of the Venezuelan experiment with Democratic Socialism. Isn't it? — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2019

A million Venezuelans too busy marching in the streets and being shot at by their socialist government to comment. https://t.co/nTaBWsFAiM — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) January 23, 2019

The countless people who’d get screwed under policies she endorses? Well, they’re just not part of her consciousness.

She can tweet about video games and recipes, nails and favorite songs…not to mention all her policy positions… … But apparently, actual facts about socialism are off the table. pic.twitter.com/YXV7qWcpyz — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2019

