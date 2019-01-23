Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is like a mosquito. We want desperately to ignore her, but she makes it so damn difficult with her incessant and annoying buzzing around our heads. It’s like she’s daring us to mock her. And if that’s how we’ve got to deal with her, well, so be it.

As we’ve gotten to know Ocasio-Cortez better, we’ve come to learn that just when we think her skin is as thin as it can get, it can always get thinner. So it should come as no surprise that after launching a pre-emptive strike against the Washington Post’s Fact Check blog, she’s also trying to spin righteous mockery of her economic philosophy as evidence of her awesomeness:

It’s just so pathetic. If she weren’t so damn insufferable, we might actually feel sorry for her.

And that’s really what all this boils down to, isn’t it? At the end of the day, her only concern is self-promotion.

The countless people who’d get screwed under policies she endorses? Well, they’re just not part of her consciousness.

