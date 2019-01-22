Well, Democrats might as well hand Elizabeth Warren the 2020 nomination right now. She’s got this thing in the bag:
Warren’s speech here in San Juan is the first prepared remarks since she started running. Big applause line: “Make no mistake: this wall is dumb.” pic.twitter.com/NDnXzbTYdr
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 22, 2019
“Big applause.” No wonder! Gold like that only comes around once in a lifetime.
Gripping
— John S Poteet (@john_jspoteettn) January 22, 2019
Man, Trump will never recover from this. https://t.co/YVzOphRAvJ
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 22, 2019
He must be trembling so hard right now …
These are her *prepared* remarks? https://t.co/5I2leqtAO4
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 22, 2019
She stayed up all night to make sure that line was JUST PERFECT.
— Sic Semper Tyrannis (@MovementCon) January 22, 2019
"Mr. Gorbachev, your wall is dumb!" https://t.co/b41yapfUfg
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 22, 2019