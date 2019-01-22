As Twitchy told you, last week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a sledgehammer to Nancy Pelosi’s argument that a border wall would be “immoral.” Apparently Nancy Pelosi’s been too busy pouting over her grounded flight to have a heart-to-heart with Hoyer, because today, he was once again undercutting her favorite anti-wall arguments:

How do you like that?

He’s at least taking a more rational approach to border security than Pelosi and many of his other Democratic colleagues.

So, what does this say about unity among House Democrats?

