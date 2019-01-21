With the media narrative surrounding the Covington Catholic students unraveling at breakneck speed, some desperate lefties are only dialing up the smears against the students.

Super-woke Dr. Eugene Gu, you’re up:

Who’s gaslighting whom, Eugene? These kids have been dragged through the mud and threatened thanks in large part to “respected journalists” who failed to do their jobs. They pushed a narrative despite video footage that overwhelmingly disproved it. This isn’t the nature of white supremacy; it’s the nature of media malpractice.

In his desperate attempt to call out bigotry, Eugene Gu reveals his own bigotry. This supposed doctor makes us sick.

