With the media narrative surrounding the Covington Catholic students unraveling at breakneck speed, some desperate lefties are only dialing up the smears against the students.

Super-woke Dr. Eugene Gu, you’re up:

Black teens get gunned down on the streets for just wearing a hoodie while white teens have expensive PR teams that gaslight us through respected journalists and make us second guess racist actions seen on video. This is the nature of white supremacy. It’s powerful and indisious. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 21, 2019

Who’s gaslighting whom, Eugene? These kids have been dragged through the mud and threatened thanks in large part to “respected journalists” who failed to do their jobs. They pushed a narrative despite video footage that overwhelmingly disproved it. This isn’t the nature of white supremacy; it’s the nature of media malpractice.

Strawman thy name is…. https://t.co/q7l7aYYlQ4 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 21, 2019

In his desperate attempt to call out bigotry, Eugene Gu reveals his own bigotry. This supposed doctor makes us sick.

***

