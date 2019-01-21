We thought it was bad before, but over the weekend, virtue signaling reached a fever pitch thanks to the media’s bogus narrative about Covington Catholic students’ encounter with Native American man Nathan Phillips. Many — though, in fairness, not all — on the Left have thrown decency and ethics out the window, libeling, slandering, and even threatening a group of young men whose actions were completely misrepresented and mischaracterized. And they’ve done this in the name of social justice.

Earlier today, Buck Sexton eloquently and succinctly explained the inherent problem with virtue signaling like that being done with regard to the Covington students:

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Trending

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextonCovingtonCovington Catholicvirtuevirtue signaling