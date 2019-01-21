As lefty blue-checks and randos alike rush to delete their gun-jumping tweets about those racist, white supremacist, MAGA-hat-wearing Covington Catholic kids, über-feminist writer Jessica Valenti for some reason hasn’t tried to memory-hole hers yet.

Which, as it turns out, is good news for us, because we can see once again that she’s off her rocker and should not be taken seriously as a serious person on anything ever:

I'm willing to bet that fifty years from now, a defining image of this political era will be that smug white MAGA teen disrespecting a Native elder and veteran. It just captures so much. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 19, 2019

Don’t stop now, Jessica. You’re on a roll:

And let's please not forget that this group of teens who crowded around to mock & harass Nathan Phillips were there for the March for Life: There is an inextricable link between control over women's bodies, white supremacy & young white male entitlement. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 19, 2019

Because it wouldn’t be an unhinged Jessica Valenti rant without somehow bringing abortion into the mix.

I'm sure these kids' high school & march organizers will try to distance themselves from the harassing behavior – but these are the boys that YOU raised. They are being who you taught them to be. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 19, 2019

Mustn’t forget the masculinity-shaming! She’s covered all her bases. They’re all wrong, of course … but hey, at least she’s thorough in her insanity.

Just absolute lunacy. — … (@jtLOL) January 21, 2019

Seek some professional help. — Thomas Munn (@Thomas_Munn1) January 21, 2019

This is a good lesson in not jumping to conclusions. Obviously the first video made the boy look awful. I prejudged him. I'm sure the hat, my affinity for Native Americans, and his smile all contributed. The full video shows I was wrong. — E Walk (@ejwalker7) January 21, 2019

If Jessica Valenti were capable of shame, she’d dedicate her Twitter feed to apologizing profusely for latching onto and running with a completely false narrative for the express purpose of perpetuating bigotry against white men (and shilling for abortion, natch).