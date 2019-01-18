Earlier this week, Meghan McCain did what few in the media have been willing to do and took Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory to task for not only refusing to condemn Louis Farrakhan, but actively supporting him.

And apparently, according to Sophie Ellman-Golan, Women’s March deputy comms director — and member of something called “Confront White Womanhood” — that’s a very bad thing:

PSA: Being conservative and anti-choice are not the same thing as being Jewish. Stop acting like it is. Cc @MeghanMcCain https://t.co/sDdI1TgJeJ — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

URGENT:

Hey Jewish fam why are we not going hard rage on Meghan McCain for using us to bolster the 52%? SHE USED OUR PAIN to place white Christian Trump-supporting racist Nationalist women as being victimised here? Are you kidding me? Miss me with TM being the headline here. — (((Little Big Mouth))) (@1littleBIGMOUTH) January 17, 2019

I guess someone only likes to use Jews as the cudgel with which to attack people of color—putting us in danger in the process—but gets angry when we don’t fall all over ourselves with gratitude. Great allyship Meghan! pic.twitter.com/U1H6ejmMl4 — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

I am so tired of white Christians (a) invoking Jews and Jewish pain in order to further their own goals and feel righteous in the process, and (b) acting as if white Jewish pain is just an expression of white fragility. Stop doing it. All of it. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

There are so many people who have harbored discomfort against @womensmarch and are thrilled they have the chance to claim their anger is righteous. Conveniently invoking Jews, levying criticism in our name, is scapegoating us. And, for the record, that’s antisemitism in action. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

There are real reasons for Jews to feel anger and sadness about @womensmarch. I also believe real steps to rectify harm done are underway. It’s becoming clear who genuinely wants things to be rectified and who wants this turmoil and pain and anger to never come to a resolution. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

In a very quick turnaround time, @MeghanMcCain appears to have unblocked me. I hope she reads this thread and others like it to understand why Jews like me and @1littleBIGMOUTH and many others reject to her attempt to promote her conservative agenda in our name. pic.twitter.com/2WgMTKe4m8 — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) January 18, 2019

Yeah, how dare Meghan McCain as a white, Christian woman stand in solidarity with Jews against anti-Semites like Tamika Mallory!

So what you're saying is that Jews don't need allies? https://t.co/Hnhge8WJEL — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) January 18, 2019

We’re honestly not sure Sophie knows what she’s saying. She doesn’t come off as especially sane or coherent.

“Jews are termites”

*silence*

“That guy said Jews are termites!”

BURN HER!!! pic.twitter.com/KjLPanTtKx — PRAYING FOR JEFFY 🙏 (@JeffyIsFat) January 18, 2019

Soooo basically “you guys calling us anti-semites is anti Semitic.” Lmaoooo — Kellz (@ChippedK3lly) January 18, 2019

So I'm … required to support anti-Semitism or else I'm … anti-Semitic? — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) January 18, 2019

That’s pretty effed up, Sophie.

It's called sophistry. — JoeKing (@fakeJoeKing) January 18, 2019

It’s a hot mess.

So glad this woman who's involved in an openly Anti-Semitic org (women's march) is now giving Jews permission to feel anger and sadness. But Jews, be sure to read the entire tweet thread. You are only allowed to be upset on the terms she outlines, and whew, they are extensive — Reginald Harper (@harperreginald1) January 18, 2019

No, only you may exploit it for virtue signaling to get a job with the antisemitic @womensmarch — NotoBene (@NYCGuy922) January 18, 2019

Am I to understand that you're saying if they come for the Jews you're going to advocate prominent non-Jews keep their mouths shut instead of speaking out? Because that seems ill advised all around. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) January 18, 2019

Seems pretty safe to say that Sophie’s got some serious issues. When you claim to be part of the “Jewish Resistance” but are so far up the Women’s March’s butt that you’re genuinely pissed off at someone defending Jews, it might be time to re-evaluate your life choices.

I'm with @MeghanMcCain I'm Jewish and we need to call out the rampant anti-Semitism on the left — Aron🇺🇸🧀 (@frum_federalist) January 18, 2019

And YA LOST ME, big time. Everyone can – and should – call out anti-Semitism. The Holocaust happened because too many people stood by and said "I am not Jewish so this isn't my problem." I am a Jew, and I appreciated @MeghanMcCain calling out @TamikaDMallory for her anti-Semitism — Luna La Resistor (@LunaLaResistor) January 18, 2019

I'd be more worried about the pain the blatant anti-Semites you cozy up, and refuse to condemn or denounce – cause. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) January 18, 2019

Maybe take a lesson from @MeghanMcCain and call out antisemitism, not defend it — NotoBene (@NYCGuy922) January 18, 2019

What a novel idea!