We’re gonna need two buckets: One to mop up ABC News’ drool, and the other to contain our vomit.

Check out their “EXCLUSIVE’ on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

EXCLUSIVE, you guys.

So exclusive.

You can’t get this kind of quality journalism anywhere else. Except at NBC News. And CNN. And MSNBC. And pretty much every other MSM outlet.

Because they think drivel like this is what passes for news.

We wish it weren’t.

We get that most of the MSM hangs on her every word, but do they have to be so shamelessly obvious about it?

Oh, and by the way, that advice AOC gave? Donald Trump’s been doing that very thing for years.

She’s lady Trump — and the media love her for it.

