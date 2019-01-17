We’re gonna need two buckets: One to mop up ABC News’ drool, and the other to contain our vomit.

Check out their “EXCLUSIVE’ on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

EXCLUSIVE: After hosting a training session for House Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells @ABC her best Twitter advice: "The top tip, I think, is really to be yourself and to really write your own tweets, so that people know it’s you talking." https://t.co/yExgba4WZV pic.twitter.com/aBqwzAjZPX — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2019

EXCLUSIVE, you guys.

EXCLUSIVE lmfao — drake from degeneres (@gkanzip) January 17, 2019

So exclusive.

You can’t get this kind of quality journalism anywhere else. Except at NBC News. And CNN. And MSNBC. And pretty much every other MSM outlet.

Why is this an exclusive? — Edgar (@edricflo) January 17, 2019

Because they think drivel like this is what passes for news.

This can’t be a real thing — BAH1313 (@bhouston1313) January 17, 2019

We wish it weren’t.

Fascinating. Should I floss when brushing my teeth, too? 'Cause, that also sounds like a good idea. — Dairenn (デーレン) (@Dairenn) January 17, 2019

We get that most of the MSM hangs on her every word, but do they have to be so shamelessly obvious about it?

Oh, and by the way, that advice AOC gave? Donald Trump’s been doing that very thing for years.

Hmmm the media and Democrats complain about Trump for that daily. The hypocrisy of the left is embarrassing. — Len Dawg (@ETCforLife) January 17, 2019

She’s lady Trump — and the media love her for it.