As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto welcomed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to their show, where she doubled down on her suggestion that Lindsey Graham is “compromised” as well as implied that Jewish Americans shouldn’t be offended by her brazen anti-Semitism.

But you’d never know that if you were counting on the CNN Newsroom Twitter feed to keep you up-to-speed on the news. Here are the portions of the interview they thought were worth your attention:

She’s making history! Never mind the homophobic or anti-Semitic dog whistles. She’s empowered by her hijab! And isn’t that the real takeaway from her interview?

CNN is Real News, Mr. President. On Earth 2.

