As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto welcomed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to their show, where she doubled down on her suggestion that Lindsey Graham is “compromised” as well as implied that Jewish Americans shouldn’t be offended by her brazen anti-Semitism.

But you’d never know that if you were counting on the CNN Newsroom Twitter feed to keep you up-to-speed on the news. Here are the portions of the interview they thought were worth your attention:

First Somali-American elected to Congress, Rep. @IlhanMN calls the shutdown over a border wall "a manufactured crisis." The conversation should be "about immigration reform and having our immigration system be more humane." https://t.co/ApnUy86beY pic.twitter.com/jzILTLEsap — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 17, 2019

Rep. @IlhanMN says wearing a hijab in Congress shows "the strength of our Constitution" and "the kind of inclusive societies we can all live in." Watch our new segment #GameChangers, where @PoppyHarlowCNN and @jimsciutto speak to people making history in the new Congress. pic.twitter.com/rY0sZ5am3n — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 17, 2019

She’s making history! Never mind the homophobic or anti-Semitic dog whistles. She’s empowered by her hijab! And isn’t that the real takeaway from her interview?

.@CNNnewsroom pressed @ilhanmn today on old anti-Israel tweet she wrote. Also pushed her on providing no evidence of her tweet @LindseyGrahamSC was "compromised." Interesting, newsworthy segments. Here are the two portions of the interview @CNNnewsroom tweeted out. pic.twitter.com/tDM6QMEatA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 17, 2019

CNN is Real News, Mr. President. On Earth 2.