If you people will indulge her, Andrea Mitchell has a question about Donald Trump’s decision to ground Nancy Pelosi:
What does it cost to fuel and prep a military 757 for congressional trip and leave it standing on the runway at JBA after @realDonaldTrump pulled the plug? Just asking..
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 17, 2019
She’s just asking.
Oh no! Now all that fuel will rot! https://t.co/QqL6B0EXhy
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019
Go figure! Now Andrea Mitchell’s annoyed that our government’s not wasting more money and fossil fuel. You just can’t win with some people.
Less than flying it.
— Let's Go O-Range! (@Watertowerjoey) January 17, 2019
Less than it taking off. Just thinking out loud
— Jim Kubasta (@Jim_Kubasta) January 17, 2019
How much was the whole trip going to cost?
— Mark Thompson (@MarkThompson621) January 17, 2019
Just asking.
It’s so cute when they temporarily become fiscally conservative
— Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) January 17, 2019
It really is.
What did it cost for the secret service to spend months prepping for a SOTU that Pelosi cancelled just to be vindictive? Just asking… https://t.co/NHVnPfVSFF
— Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 17, 2019
Given the obscene amounts of money spent by the federal government on a daily basis? Nothing. You know what else is a pittance compared to what the federal government wastes daily? The money needed to fund border wall repair and construction.
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) January 17, 2019