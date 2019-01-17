If you people will indulge her, Andrea Mitchell has a question about Donald Trump’s decision to ground Nancy Pelosi:

What does it cost to fuel and prep a military 757 for congressional trip and leave it standing on the runway at JBA after @realDonaldTrump pulled the plug? Just asking.. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 17, 2019

She’s just asking.

Oh no! Now all that fuel will rot! https://t.co/QqL6B0EXhy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 17, 2019

Go figure! Now Andrea Mitchell’s annoyed that our government’s not wasting more money and fossil fuel. You just can’t win with some people.

Less than flying it. — Let's Go O-Range! (@Watertowerjoey) January 17, 2019

Less than it taking off. Just thinking out loud — Jim Kubasta (@Jim_Kubasta) January 17, 2019

How much was the whole trip going to cost? — Mark Thompson (@MarkThompson621) January 17, 2019

Just asking.

It’s so cute when they temporarily become fiscally conservative — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) January 17, 2019

It really is.

What did it cost for the secret service to spend months prepping for a SOTU that Pelosi cancelled just to be vindictive? Just asking… https://t.co/NHVnPfVSFF — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 17, 2019