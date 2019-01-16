As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi has asked Donald Trump to postpone the State of the Union Address until after the partial government shutdown has ended.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was a little more direct:

Welp.

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, this may wind up being the best thing to come out of the government shutdown.

Ditching a tedious ritual that most regular Americans just aren’t all that interested in sounds like a pretty good idea to us. And speaking of ditching unnecessary stuff:

Let’s do it!

Yes, please!

