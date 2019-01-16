Well, this is just the sort of thing to pull Beto O’Rourke out of his “funk”: His very own SXSW documentary!

More from Indiewire:

While Beto O’Rourke lost the midterm election to Senator Ted Cruz, the progressive politician energized a base of left-leaning Texans and established a national presence that launched early conversations about a 2020 presidential candidacy. Filmmaker David Modigliani (“Crawford”) captured the many ups and downs of O’Rourke’s historic campaign with exclusive access all the way through election night. For “Running With Beto,” he puts the phenomenon in a complete narrative context, while keeping open the possibilities around the corner.

The film, which was produced by the team behind Pod Save America (as well as former SXSW staffer Rebecca Feferman and Nancy Schaeffer), might create an excuse for O’Rourke himself to make a SXSW appearance. “They’re hoping he will be there,” Pierson said.

