Well, this is just the sort of thing to pull Beto O’Rourke out of his “funk”: His very own SXSW documentary!

a Beto Documentary is coming: The all-access "Running with Beto" will debut at SXSW in March … which happens to be right around the time he'd launch a campaign https://t.co/Qxl7UwOd26 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 16, 2019

More from Indiewire:

While Beto O’Rourke lost the midterm election to Senator Ted Cruz, the progressive politician energized a base of left-leaning Texans and established a national presence that launched early conversations about a 2020 presidential candidacy. Filmmaker David Modigliani (“Crawford”) captured the many ups and downs of O’Rourke’s historic campaign with exclusive access all the way through election night. For “Running With Beto,” he puts the phenomenon in a complete narrative context, while keeping open the possibilities around the corner. The film, which was produced by the team behind Pod Save America (as well as former SXSW staffer Rebecca Feferman and Nancy Schaeffer), might create an excuse for O’Rourke himself to make a SXSW appearance. “They’re hoping he will be there,” Pierson said.

That’s how you know you’re in for some quality entertainment.

LMAAAOOOOOO — Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) January 16, 2019

You’ve really gotta laugh. At Beto; not with him.

Guess “Driving With Beto” is out. https://t.co/G8lim5DUuz — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2019

For obvious reasons.

I guess it’s Running with Beto since Driving with Beto tends not to end so well. — Scores, Memes, and More (@SDBaysideSports) January 16, 2019

Running is better Driving with Beto will get you in an accident. — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) January 16, 2019

“Running from the scene with Beto” would be a better title — James (@RealJamesJeff) January 16, 2019

Maybe next time.

Going on Oprah then having a documentary about you drop at SXSW as a campaign launch is the most Obamaworld thing ever — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2019

It’s the perfect campaign for 2008. — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 16, 2019

It really is.

The Obama Bros are going to turn a white guy into Obama 2.0, and the media will happily play along. — BT (@back_ttys) January 16, 2019

Oh yeah. Count on it.