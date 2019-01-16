Last week, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw requested that his pay be withheld until Democrats and Republicans could come to an agreement on border security funding and end the partial government shutdown.

Rep. Ilhan Omar seems to think actions like Crenshaw’s amount to just “virtue signaling”:

1) We aren’t paid until Feb 1st, so no pay to withhold now. 2) Vote to reopen the government like we did & give hardworking Fed employees their paychecks. That’s caring! Stop with the virtue signaling Congressaman, the American people need this to end now, not Feb 1st. https://t.co/2TDjH7XqYG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 15, 2019

Crenshaw disagrees — but he’s not about to pass up an opportunity to use Omar’s annoyance to smack Dems around:

To my Democrat colleagues who are also (rightfully) withholding your pay during the shutdown- your colleague @IlhanMN would prefer you stop virtue signaling and end the shutdown. Can we have serious discussion about border security now? That’d be great. https://t.co/AndMg5SNUe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 15, 2019

Nicely done.

Notice she didn’t offer to give up hers. — David Stites (@davidrstites) January 16, 2019

She wouldn’t want to virtue-signal. Democrats never do that!