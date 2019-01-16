Last week, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw requested that his pay be withheld until Democrats and Republicans could come to an agreement on border security funding and end the partial government shutdown.

Rep. Ilhan Omar seems to think actions like Crenshaw’s amount to just “virtue signaling”:

Crenshaw disagrees — but he’s not about to pass up an opportunity to use Omar’s annoyance to smack Dems around:

Nicely done.

She wouldn’t want to virtue-signal. Democrats never do that!

