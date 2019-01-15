Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he was introducing a resolution to censure GOP Rep. Steve King over King’s recent shameful remarks defending white supremacy and white nationalism:

INBOX: @RepBobbyRush (D-Ill.) announced he will be introducing a resolution to formally censure @SteveKingIA (R-Iowa) “for his pattern of racist and xenophobic statements” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 14, 2019

Inbox: Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush to introduce resolution to formally censure Rep. Steve King. "This Congress will not turn a blind eye to his repugnant and racist behavior. Anything short of censure would be shallow." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2019

Today, I announced I will be introducing a resolution to formally censure Rep. Steve King for his pattern of racist and xenophobic statements: https://t.co/gAoiwMzPUr #CensureKing pic.twitter.com/2bhWzuQm8N — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) January 14, 2019

That’s all very well and good, and it might actually mean something — if Bobby Rush weren’t, you know, Bobby Rush:

Bobby Rush, the IL Black Panther Party founder? Oh Ok. https://t.co/aWUI6QrIwv https://t.co/CnOBXMT5S0 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 14, 2019

And don’t forget about this:

Since the press hasn’t covered the fact that members of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2005 met with anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, I’ll make coverage easier. Here are 21 members of Congress today who belonged to the CDC in 2005. Why not ask them if meeting w anti-Semites is ok? pic.twitter.com/TjDlKAstMp — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 29, 2018

Bobby Rush and the Congressional Black Caucus knew exactly who Louis Farrakhan was in 2005 — and they didn’t give a damn.

Bobby Rush, included on this list, unironically introduced a censure measure against Steve King yesterday. https://t.co/DwNkLlRbiw — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 15, 2019

There are legitimate arguments to be made to censure Steve King over his remarks. But Bobby Rush isn’t the one to be making them.

***

