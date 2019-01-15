Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he was introducing a resolution to censure GOP Rep. Steve King over King’s recent shameful remarks defending white supremacy and white nationalism:
INBOX: @RepBobbyRush (D-Ill.) announced he will be introducing a resolution to formally censure @SteveKingIA (R-Iowa) “for his pattern of racist and xenophobic statements”
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 14, 2019
Inbox: Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush to introduce resolution to formally censure Rep. Steve King.
"This Congress will not turn a blind eye to his repugnant and racist behavior. Anything short of censure would be shallow."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2019
Today, I announced I will be introducing a resolution to formally censure Rep. Steve King for his pattern of racist and xenophobic statements: https://t.co/gAoiwMzPUr #CensureKing pic.twitter.com/2bhWzuQm8N
— Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) January 14, 2019
That’s all very well and good, and it might actually mean something — if Bobby Rush weren’t, you know, Bobby Rush:
Bobby Rush, the IL Black Panther Party founder? Oh Ok. https://t.co/aWUI6QrIwv https://t.co/CnOBXMT5S0
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 14, 2019
And don’t forget about this:
Since the press hasn’t covered the fact that members of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2005 met with anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, I’ll make coverage easier. Here are 21 members of Congress today who belonged to the CDC in 2005. Why not ask them if meeting w anti-Semites is ok? pic.twitter.com/TjDlKAstMp
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 29, 2018
Bobby Rush and the Congressional Black Caucus knew exactly who Louis Farrakhan was in 2005 — and they didn’t give a damn.
Bobby Rush, included on this list, unironically introduced a censure measure against Steve King yesterday. https://t.co/DwNkLlRbiw
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 15, 2019
There are legitimate arguments to be made to censure Steve King over his remarks. But Bobby Rush isn’t the one to be making them.
***
Rep. Bobby Rush refers to Sen. Mark Kirk’s plan to curb gang violence as ‘elitist white boy solution’