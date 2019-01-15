Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he was introducing a resolution to censure GOP Rep. Steve King over King’s recent shameful remarks defending white supremacy and white nationalism:

That’s all very well and good, and it might actually mean something — if Bobby Rush weren’t, you know, Bobby Rush:

And don’t forget about this:

Bobby Rush and the Congressional Black Caucus knew exactly who Louis Farrakhan was in 2005 — and they didn’t give a damn.

There are legitimate arguments to be made to censure Steve King over his remarks. But Bobby Rush isn’t the one to be making them.

