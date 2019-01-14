As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once again took to Twitter today to complain about the media (because she’s a Democrat, she’s allowed to do that):

Twitchy fave @AG_Conservative would like a word with her about that:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a (D) after her name, which means she’s got it made. It confers an immunity that the (R) never does.

This is definitely nothing new from our media:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right about a media double standard, but she’s got it exactly backward.

Crap like this is why it’s so damn difficult to muster even an ounce of sympathy for the media.

If any Democrats are confronted about their ties to known bigots, the media (with very few exceptions) don’t make any real attempt to pursue the matter further. A half-assed non-answer or dodge is good enough for them.

