As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once again took to Twitter today to complain about the media (because she’s a Democrat, she’s allowed to do that):

Journalism isn’t just about the questions you ask, but the questions you don’t. If you’re a reporter or pundit who has badgered every Dem about “socialism” yet aren’t asking EVERY Republican about what they plan to do about Rep. King’s white supremacy,you’re telling on yourself. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

Twitchy fave @AG_Conservative would like a word with her about that:

So true. Especially if you have asked every major Republican about King’s racism, but haven’t asked every or ANY Dems about Rep. Tlaib’s antisemitism…. https://t.co/v7M1VNuzxn — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

Notice the false equivalency. Asking Dems about policy is equivalent to asking GOP about bigotry of one member. Yet she assumes and expects no Dems will be asked about the bigotry of their own members. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

Or these reporters could ask about the anti-Catholic bigotry displayed by at least 5 Dem Senators. Imagine having 90+% of the media on your side, and then complaining that they aren’t favoring your side enough. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a (D) after her name, which means she’s got it made. It confers an immunity that the (R) never does.

Reminder that national reporters have intentionally refused to report on or make Dems answer for these things related to bigotry within the Dem caucus: https://t.co/Mn2fm3onuG And https://t.co/EIEfwtfWtW And https://t.co/aOaE43BUoL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

This is definitely nothing new from our media:

Again, 3 Senate Democrats, including a leading 2020 candidate, have recently suggested that Catholic Judicial nominees are not fit for public service because of their religious beliefs. It has received very little national coverage and even less outrage. That bothers me. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 11, 2019

Tlaib defends MLH, lies about position and flips on 2-state solutions, backs BDS, hangs out with Hamas supporters, friendly with Sarsour after Tablet revelations, dual loyalty tweet etc etc. Media focused on her swearing. Almost no mainstream Dems or liberals calling her out. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

Some Democratic Party leaders have a history with the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan, by @JerylBier https://t.co/EbQ1ZVZTOK via @WSJOpinion — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 4, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right about a media double standard, but she’s got it exactly backward.

And I’m not going drop this until I see some reporters doing their jobs and getting other Democrats on the record regarding these issues. https://t.co/MPkhL1dzl7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

You realize what a big middle finger it is to those on the right who have spent years calling out bigotry on our side that not only does this blatant bigotry get ignored by almost ever1 on the left, but they get intentionally shielded from having to face it by a biased press? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 14, 2019

Crap like this is why it’s so damn difficult to muster even an ounce of sympathy for the media.

I've called out the GOP over Steve King. They need to act. Now how about the lack of questions regarding Democratic leaders who have connections to @LouisFarrakhan? The silence is pretty deafening there:https://t.co/EbQ1ZVZTOK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 14, 2019

If any Democrats are confronted about their ties to known bigots, the media (with very few exceptions) don’t make any real attempt to pursue the matter further. A half-assed non-answer or dodge is good enough for them.

Meghan McCain is single-handedly doing the jobs of hundreds of journalists who claim to specialize in bigotry and racism but have utterly failed at holding Women’s March leadership to account. pic.twitter.com/5m7ARoUJNy — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 14, 2019

When Meghan McCain is a more serious journalist than the entire combined line ups at MSNBC or CNN, journalism might have a problem. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2019