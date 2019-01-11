With Michael Avenatti officially not seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s free to comment on the already overcrowded field as an observer.

And he’s evidently got some things to say:

Imagine the reaction of Putin/other enemies of the U.S. as they observe certain social media posts of likely candidates for POTUS in 2020. They are rolling with laughter & licking their chops. Is this what we want to project to the rest of the world during these dangerous times? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

Oh, my!

Don’t hold back, Michael.

Someone’s salty that they decided not to campaign because @BetoORourke became a sensation, aren’t they — SmexyFISH (@smexyfish) January 11, 2019

No, I'm salty because the field is shaping up to be incredibly weak and if the Dems do not get their crap together, Trump will be re-elected. You are not going to beat Trump without a battle tested fighter and someone who can go toe to toe with him. It will never happen. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

Michael, I like you, but seriously if you are not running don’t snipe at those starting their campaigns. It’s coming off bitter. — 🇬🇧Andrew Page 🇺🇸 (@povusa) January 11, 2019

Andrew, I'm going to offer my opinions on the race just like others do. And I will do everything in my power to ensure that the Dems nominate someone that can actually beat Trump because that is the goal. This is a primary, not some kumbaya camp retreat. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

There’s no such thing as “basta” when it comes to Michael Avenatti talking trash about the Dems. It makes our job way easier — not to mention way more entertaining.

RUN, MICHAEL, RUN!!! WE NEED A FIGHTER, NOT SOME KID AT A DENTIST THAT DRUMPF WOULD STOMP IN AN ELECTION!!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 11, 2019

Snort.