With Michael Avenatti officially not seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s free to comment on the already overcrowded field as an observer.
And he’s evidently got some things to say:
Imagine the reaction of Putin/other enemies of the U.S. as they observe certain social media posts of likely candidates for POTUS in 2020. They are rolling with laughter & licking their chops. Is this what we want to project to the rest of the world during these dangerous times?
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019
Oh, my!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 11, 2019
Don’t hold back, Michael.
Someone’s salty that they decided not to campaign because @BetoORourke became a sensation, aren’t they
— SmexyFISH (@smexyfish) January 11, 2019
No, I'm salty because the field is shaping up to be incredibly weak and if the Dems do not get their crap together, Trump will be re-elected. You are not going to beat Trump without a battle tested fighter and someone who can go toe to toe with him. It will never happen.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019
Michael, I like you, but seriously if you are not running don’t snipe at those starting their campaigns. It’s coming off bitter.
— 🇬🇧Andrew Page 🇺🇸 (@povusa) January 11, 2019
Andrew, I'm going to offer my opinions on the race just like others do. And I will do everything in my power to ensure that the Dems nominate someone that can actually beat Trump because that is the goal. This is a primary, not some kumbaya camp retreat.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019
There’s no such thing as “basta” when it comes to Michael Avenatti talking trash about the Dems. It makes our job way easier — not to mention way more entertaining.
RUN, MICHAEL, RUN!!!
WE NEED A FIGHTER, NOT SOME KID AT A DENTIST THAT DRUMPF WOULD STOMP IN AN ELECTION!!!!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 11, 2019
Snort.