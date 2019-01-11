Need concrete proof that Stephen Miller is a racist? Look no further than this irrefutable evidence from Resistance™ leader Scott Dworkin:

Here’s video I dug up of Trump Advisor Stephen Miller making a racist “joke” about immigrants hiding in shadows. Would be a shame if it went viral. pic.twitter.com/T9npgrQyCi — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 11, 2019

Would be a shame if people keep buying what Dworkin is selling. But here we are:

Wow he is weird. And awful. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) January 11, 2019

Such a twatsicle — Tati (@T_racyLynn) January 11, 2019

And the chuckles from the audience … sick. — RiverCate (@RiverCate) January 11, 2019

Not sure what is worse — Miller’s horrifically bad joke, his awkwardness or that members of the National Press Club are laughing at that horrifically bad joke. — JGutierrezKrueger (@jolinegkg) January 11, 2019

Did you see how clever he thought he was there? Not only was it racist, it also just wasn’t funny. — Bad Language (@Christophera65) January 11, 2019

Stephen Miller is the mastermind behind all the racial problems we are having in this administration. Between Trump and Miller, they intend to convert the USA into a nation of white supremacist and slowly do away with rights to the minority races. — TruePatriot (@majorhawkm) January 11, 2019

Is Miller’s delivery awkward and forced? Hell yes. Is his joke “racist”? Hell no.

I’m not a fan of Stephen Miller but this is just a bad joke about illegal immigrants having to live and work undercover/in the background/to stay out of sight: “In the shadows.” — CH (@CHManson79) January 11, 2019

How is this racist? When did “illegal immigrant” become a race? https://t.co/tV8m9zwWE3 — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) January 11, 2019

Last time we checked, it wasn’t a race. But by all means, Scott Dworkin and the Resistance: Keep encouraging freakouts over nothingburgers. It’s worked out just swimmingly for you so far!