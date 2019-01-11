Need concrete proof that Stephen Miller is a racist? Look no further than this irrefutable evidence from Resistance™ leader Scott Dworkin:

Would be a shame if people keep buying what Dworkin is selling. But here we are:



Is Miller’s delivery awkward and forced? Hell yes. Is his joke “racist”? Hell no.

Last time we checked, it wasn’t a race. But by all means, Scott Dworkin and the Resistance: Keep encouraging freakouts over nothingburgers. It’s worked out just swimmingly for you so far!

