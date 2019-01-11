Need concrete proof that Stephen Miller is a racist? Look no further than this irrefutable evidence from Resistance™ leader Scott Dworkin:
Here’s video I dug up of Trump Advisor Stephen Miller making a racist “joke” about immigrants hiding in shadows. Would be a shame if it went viral. pic.twitter.com/T9npgrQyCi
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 11, 2019
Would be a shame if people keep buying what Dworkin is selling. But here we are:
Wow he is weird. And awful.
— Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) January 11, 2019
Such a twatsicle
— Tati (@T_racyLynn) January 11, 2019
— David L. London (@David_L_London) January 11, 2019
And the chuckles from the audience … sick.
— RiverCate (@RiverCate) January 11, 2019
Not sure what is worse — Miller’s horrifically bad joke, his awkwardness or that members of the National Press Club are laughing at that horrifically bad joke.
— JGutierrezKrueger (@jolinegkg) January 11, 2019
Did you see how clever he thought he was there? Not only was it racist, it also just wasn’t funny.
— Bad Language (@Christophera65) January 11, 2019
Stephen Miller is the mastermind behind all the racial problems we are having in this administration. Between Trump and Miller, they intend to convert the USA into a nation of white supremacist and slowly do away with rights to the minority races.
— TruePatriot (@majorhawkm) January 11, 2019
— Abdullah (@abdullahzone) January 11, 2019
— Angela (@Angela978671991) January 11, 2019
Is Miller’s delivery awkward and forced? Hell yes. Is his joke “racist”? Hell no.
I’m not a fan of Stephen Miller but this is just a bad joke about illegal immigrants having to live and work undercover/in the background/to stay out of sight: “In the shadows.”
— CH (@CHManson79) January 11, 2019
How is this racist? When did “illegal immigrant” become a race? https://t.co/tV8m9zwWE3
— Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) January 11, 2019
Last time we checked, it wasn’t a race. But by all means, Scott Dworkin and the Resistance: Keep encouraging freakouts over nothingburgers. It’s worked out just swimmingly for you so far!