Hope you have a comfy chair nearby, because you might want to sit down for this one.

Remember the border wall GoFundMe guy? Remember how shady his fundraising campaign was? Remember how shady he was? Well, as it turns out, there’s still plenty more shadiness where that came from:

The guy who set up the GoFundMe for the border wall previously set up a GoFundMe that raised $17K for wounded troops. The money went directly to him. The hospitals he was supposedly working with say they never saw a dime. https://t.co/SFbbGKqQRn — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 11, 2019

More:

[Brian Kolfage] has spent more than a decade carefully crafting his public persona as an altruistic, conservative public figure, but people who have worked with the veteran told BuzzFeed News he can be vengeful and malicious, and that the pursuit of profits above all else fueled his behavior. The veteran has also spearheaded other crowdfunding ventures over the years, raising thousands of dollars on GoFundMe with the promise of helping mentor fellow vets at military hospitals, but spokespersons for the medical centers said they have no record of Kolfage working at their facilities or donating any money.

Meanwhile:

New today: @gofundme is refunding all donations to the Build the Wall campaign. It did not reach its stated goal of $1 billion. Donors are being urged to redirect their funds to a c4 called “We Build the Wall, Inc.” https://t.co/LGDOp6mUk7 — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 11, 2019

At least Kolfage doesn’t get to keep it.