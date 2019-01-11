It’s rarely a good idea to prop up a celebrity over their political opinions, but we’ll be damned if Dwayne Johnson isn’t nailing it here:

More from Business Insider:

The actor said that “this generation” seeks out reasons to be offended in an interview with Daily Star published Friday.

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” he said. “That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.”

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years,” he elaborated. “People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing — but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”