If you’re worried about Donald Trump abusing his executive authority to get Democrats to give into his demands on the border wall, that’s fine. If you’re worried about Donald Trump abusing his executive authority to get Democrats to give into his demands on the border wall but you applauded Barack Obama for using his pen and phone to bypass Congress, that’s not fine.

But that’s exactly what Jon Favreau is trying to do with this glib response to Lindsey Graham giving Trump his blessing:

Pumped for the next Democratic president to use “emergency powers” for a Green New Deal (climate emergency), Medicare for All (public health emergency), and a new Voting Rights Act (democracy emergency)! https://t.co/cuC19W6nkH — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 10, 2019

Nice try, Jon. But you should really take a seat.

Trump is Hitler & Jon is very excited to act just like him. https://t.co/jNC052Yr0X — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2019

Jon Favreau is such a little punk.

The extent to which Team Obama blithely pretends they didn’t do this stuff is really galling. Of course, they got a pass from the press, so who’s surprised? https://t.co/rjrvwTheOc — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2019

1. They asserted that the president could prorogue Congress if he felt their decision to remain in session was insufficiently based in substance. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2019

2. They usurped legislation on immigration policy via EO, an act the administration had earlier said it could not do under the constitution. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2019

3. Don’t even get me started on Harold Koh’s jesuitical nonsense using the War Powers Resolution to argue Libya wasn’t a war because no Americans were in danger (ignore the guy who got shot down). — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2019

4. Oh, also they droned an American citizen under the age of eighteen based on classified memos – then called it due process. Not really an emergency power per se, but FFS. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 10, 2019

Jon Favreau is one of the last people on earth who should be going here. But he’s gotten a pass so many times before, why should this time be any different?

Obama’s “pen and phone” has been officially memory-holed https://t.co/kqQBBHSlW2 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the rest of us are over here bracing to get screwed over and over again. Because this problem won’t be going away anytime soon.