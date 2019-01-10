If you’re worried about Donald Trump abusing his executive authority to get Democrats to give into his demands on the border wall, that’s fine. If you’re worried about Donald Trump abusing his executive authority to get Democrats to give into his demands on the border wall but you applauded Barack Obama for using his pen and phone to bypass Congress, that’s not fine.

But that’s exactly what Jon Favreau is trying to do with this glib response to Lindsey Graham giving Trump his blessing:

Nice try, Jon. But you should really take a seat.

Jon Favreau is such a little punk.

Jon Favreau is one of the last people on earth who should be going here. But he’s gotten a pass so many times before, why should this time be any different?

Meanwhile, the rest of us are over here bracing to get screwed over and over again. Because this problem won’t be going away anytime soon.

