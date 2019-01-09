Poor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! All she ever wanted was for people to pay attention to her and hang on her every word. But now that she’s been sworn in and people are paying [more] attention to her and hanging [more] on her every word, she wishes they’d just lay off.

Since her critics don’t seem to be swayed by her tantrums, maybe actress Zoe Kazan can make a little more headway:

what they are doing to @AOC is not just designed to shame her. it is designed to shame all young women into thinking they should not/could not run for office—that old videos or pictures or rumors of them would surface, that they could never dress/act/speak unimpeachably enough… — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 8, 2019

this doesn’t just extend to politics. it is designed to intimidate us into thinking that we similarly will be attacked/undermined if we try to assume/wield power in whatever field. protect & defend @AOC, protect & defend the future for all women. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 8, 2019

Oh, well. In that case …

Definitely nope.

and she’s handling it like a goddamned warrior and setting a great example for those same young women on how to let it roll off and stay focused on what’s important. i hope they break her way. — Super. Woman. (@Jersey_Hair) January 9, 2019

Sorry, but she’s handling it like an entitled brat who demands respect despite beclowning herself on a daily basis. She’s ignorant on even the most basic policy issues and lies as effortlessly as she breathes. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being shamed, all right. And she absolutely deserves it.

If they want to make an example out of me, I will gladly be one. Hopefully we can be an example of dedication, courage, and persistence under fire. Or compassion, thoughtfulness, curiosity, justice, and zeal. I also hope to be an example of not tolerating nonsense, too. https://t.co/B6GqpHAozw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2019

She is an example of none of those things. But we’ll gladly continue to make an example of her as someone for young women not to emulate. Chronic victimhood is not empowering; it’s just pathetic.

How dare they shame an arrogant idiot who explains how the world works with ideas skimmed from East German textbooks. https://t.co/HGreIuxgg3 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 9, 2019

Now do literally any other human running for office. To pretend this only happens to women is absurd. https://t.co/AeJz8wcCVL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 9, 2019