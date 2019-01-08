In case it wasn’t already obvious that Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris isn’t playing with a full deck, on “The View” today, she proudly hopped aboard the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Train:

Now, it’s important to note that, despite the text in that tweet, Kamala Harris wasn’t directly calling Ocasio-Cortez’s environmental and tax proposals “fantastic.” But she’s definitely super-stoked about Ocasio-Cortez’s “bold ideas” — and that doesn’t exactly speak well of her own judgment.

Please, Dems. Please run on this.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCKamala Harris