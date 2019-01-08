Ron DeSantis was sworn in as Florida governor today, and it looks like one of his first orders of business might be dealing with a deadly plague in Broward County: Sheriff Scott Israel.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel tells staff he’s being suspended over Parkland massacre response https://t.co/WCJcAMhnME pic.twitter.com/XDwRGV5cxX — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 8, 2019

More from the Miami Herald:

The two-term sheriff, the object of fierce criticism over BSO’s handling of the Parkland massacre, told his top commanders that he will be removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, sources have told the Miami Herald. DeSantis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning, had not made a formal announcement of a possible suspension. … “The governor has not said anything to us, directly or indirectly, as to whether or not the sheriff is going to be suspended,’’ Kaplan said. “He is working and continues to serve the citizens of Broward County.’’ But Jeff Bell, BSO’s union chief, said Israel told his staff on Monday that his ouster was inevitable. “We know that he is telling everyone at the public safety building that he is going to be gone,’’ said Bell, who was at DeSantis’ swearing-in ceremony in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

And it will have only taken almost a year! But better late than never, we suppose.

I thought hell would freeze over first. But this is very good news. — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) January 8, 2019

Let’s keep this good news going. Make it hurt:

Need to fire his ass — Scooter Trash (@stevekmartin) January 8, 2019

***

Related:

‘Accountability is coming!’ Someone resigns from Broward Sheriff’s Office (but it’s not Sheriff Scott Israel)