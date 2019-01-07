When he’s not busy being the reincarnation of legendary Roman slave and gladiator Spartacus, Sen. Cory Booker enjoys flexing his poetry muscles. At least, that’s what we think he’s trying to do here. Honestly, we’re not entirely sure what this is supposed to be:
The weak
Rewrite history
To escape accountability.
This is a Trump Shutdown
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 7, 2019
This … is just really weird.
Excellent!!!!
— Kathy (@shoenutz1950) January 7, 2019
It’s not, though.
Is that a haiku?
— sean (@soxfan01760) January 7, 2019
That feeling when you
Don’t even understand how
To write a haiku https://t.co/RXo839sVEq
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019
See, now that’s a poem.
Okay Spartacus
— Trump is STILL your president! (@MaroonDawg_) January 7, 2019
Thanks Spartacus
— jason ricker (@jasonricker4) January 7, 2019
Is this your “Spartacus moment?”
— Sims Meredith (@smeredith1) January 7, 2019
Booker wishes. Spartacus was likely more coherent. And more artistically gifted.
what ever you say Spartacus pic.twitter.com/kS2r5SkoUS
— seamus sullivan (@seamussullivan) January 7, 2019