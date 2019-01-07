When he’s not busy being the reincarnation of legendary Roman slave and gladiator Spartacus, Sen. Cory Booker enjoys flexing his poetry muscles. At least, that’s what we think he’s trying to do here. Honestly, we’re not entirely sure what this is supposed to be:

The weak Rewrite history To escape accountability. This is a Trump Shutdown — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 7, 2019

This … is just really weird.

It’s not, though.

Is that a haiku? — sean (@soxfan01760) January 7, 2019

That feeling when you Don’t even understand how To write a haiku https://t.co/RXo839sVEq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2019

See, now that’s a poem.

Okay Spartacus — Trump is STILL your president! (@MaroonDawg_) January 7, 2019

Thanks Spartacus — jason ricker (@jasonricker4) January 7, 2019

Is this your “Spartacus moment?” — Sims Meredith (@smeredith1) January 7, 2019

Booker wishes. Spartacus was likely more coherent. And more artistically gifted.