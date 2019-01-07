When he’s not busy being the reincarnation of legendary Roman slave and gladiator Spartacus, Sen. Cory Booker enjoys flexing his poetry muscles. At least, that’s what we think he’s trying to do here. Honestly, we’re not entirely sure what this is supposed to be:

This … is just really weird.

Trending

It’s not, though.

See, now that’s a poem.

Booker wishes. Spartacus was likely more coherent. And more artistically gifted.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory BookerhaikupoetryshutdownTrump Shutdown