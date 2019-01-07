As Twitchy told you earlier, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is a lead sponsor on a new Senate bill that would affirm America’s alliance with Israel in the face of the anti-Semitic BDS movement. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the bill is facing opposition from some Democratic legislators, something Rubio has noted:

The shutdown is not the reason Senate Democrats don’t want to move to Middle East Security Bill. A huge argument broke out at Senate Dem meeting last week over BDS. A significant # of Senate Democrats now support #BDS & Dem leaders want to avoid a floor vote that reveals that. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

And it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Rubio publicly holding Democrats to account for their antipathy toward Israel isn’t sitting well with them, either. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy called Rubio out for his tweet this morning:

I hope a staffer wrote this tweet and when you see it you take it down. You know it isn’t true that “a significant # of Senate Dems support BDS”. Really dangerous to play politics w support for Israel. https://t.co/memVJa1H89 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 7, 2019

It isn’t true? Isn’t it, though? Because based on what we’ve seen, Democrats are conspicuously silent when it comes to committing to standing with Israel against those who seek to cripple and destroy it. Maybe Murphy’s not so much pissed about Rubio’s insinuation as he’s pissed about Rubio being right.

He really does.

Really? What's a significant amount in your opinion? — Twïtter's the toilet & everbody's gettin' swirlies (@umaruma1) January 7, 2019

Interesting quibble. How many are there and what do you consider significant. — Dave las (@Aetnerd) January 7, 2019

More than one is "significant," you mental midget. https://t.co/GA2V6nBGE8 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 7, 2019

The truth hurts. A lot.

"Really dangerous to play politics w support for Israel." Like this?https://t.co/KUmzURmLi4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 7, 2019

Have you denounced @RashidaTlaib tweet yet Senator? — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) January 7, 2019

Not as far as we can tell. Who’s playing politics, Sen. Murphy?

Then vote for the bill Marco supports #duh — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 7, 2019

That vote would really help clear this matter up once and for all.

Really? Call a vote. — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) January 7, 2019

Why not have the vote so we can see just how many there are? — Drew Paul (@DrewPaulE) January 7, 2019

ok, so let's vote on it and let the Senate Ds lay their cards on the table — Jᴀqᴇn H'ghᴀr (@RealFacelessMan) January 7, 2019

Vote then. Go on record. We will see who is lying. — Todd Kron (@Toddkron) January 7, 2019

I would love to see each Senator state their position on BDS, actually. https://t.co/ldBnbspyhH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2019

So would we.