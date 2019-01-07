As Twitchy told you earlier, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is a lead sponsor on a new Senate bill that would affirm America’s alliance with Israel in the face of the anti-Semitic BDS movement. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the bill is facing opposition from some Democratic legislators, something Rubio has noted:

And it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Rubio publicly holding Democrats to account for their antipathy toward Israel isn’t sitting well with them, either. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy called Rubio out for his tweet this morning:

It isn’t true? Isn’t it, though? Because based on what we’ve seen, Democrats are conspicuously silent when it comes to committing to standing with Israel against those who seek to cripple and destroy it. Maybe Murphy’s not so much pissed about Rubio’s insinuation as he’s pissed about Rubio being right.

He really does.

Trending

The truth hurts. A lot.

Not as far as we can tell. Who’s playing politics, Sen. Murphy?

That vote would really help clear this matter up once and for all.

So would we.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-IsraelBDSChris MurphyDemocratsIsraelmarco rubio