New GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has never shied away from calling out Donald Trump when it’s been warranted, but he’ll be damned if he’ll just sit there and say nothing when a Democratic colleague insults and degrades the millions of Americans who chose him over Hillary Clinton.

This past weekend, Crenshaw took Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson (yeah, the guy who thought Guam might tip over) to task for his disparaging remarks about Trump voters:

Stop insulting Americans just because they vote for someone you don’t like. pic.twitter.com/8wrP3ybtPe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2019

Have we mentioned before that we really, really like this guy? Because we really, really like this guy.

We hope to hear a lot more from Dan Crenshaw.