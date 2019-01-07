In her “60 Minutes” interview that aired last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cited a 60 or 70 percent tax rate on “the tippy tops” as an effective means of funding her precious “Green New Deal”:

Sane people with even a basic grasp on fundamental economic principles understand why that’s a ridiculously stupid and awful idea. Which is why Vox economic expert Matt Yglesias is not only embracing it, but citing other “experts” to suggest that the rate should maybe be even higher. Then we’d really be cookin’!

So looking for ways to further punish the wealthy constitutes “cutting-edge research” now. Good to know.

This … is Vox.

