In her “60 Minutes” interview that aired last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cited a 60 or 70 percent tax rate on “the tippy tops” as an effective means of funding her precious “Green New Deal”:

70% tax rates on the very rich would help pay for the #GreenNewDeal to combat climate change, @AOC told Anderson Cooper: “Only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/MWDhzh4hTr pic.twitter.com/NTuaJ38cbC — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

Sane people with even a basic grasp on fundamental economic principles understand why that’s a ridiculously stupid and awful idea. Which is why Vox economic expert Matt Yglesias is not only embracing it, but citing other “experts” to suggest that the rate should maybe be even higher. Then we’d really be cookin’!

Historically, America's top marginal tax rates have been extremely high — as high as 91% under President Eisenhower. Ocasio-Cortez's proposal represents cutting-edge research on how to maximize federal revenue, writes Matt Yglesias. https://t.co/VzlTI93EhY — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 7, 2019

So looking for ways to further punish the wealthy constitutes “cutting-edge research” now. Good to know.

Vox out-voxes itself: "Some studies indicate she’s aiming too low." https://t.co/HbuGjgRgN4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 7, 2019

Seriously, why not just take it all over $10,000,000? I mean, who needs that much money?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is floating a 70 percent top tax rate — here’s the research that backs her up https://t.co/CDxgVwTGR2 via @voxdotcom — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 7, 2019

This is just stunning.

"…regardless of how much money we think the government should spend, we should be squeezing the richest people as much as possible to keep taxes lower on the less wealthy who will miss the money more."

https://t.co/CDxgVwTGR2 via @voxdotcom — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 7, 2019

This … is Vox.