If you’ve been laughing at the notion of President Elizabeth Warren, stop right now. Because Demos senior fellow and NBC News analyst has seen firsthand the proof that Warren is making waves across the country and may very well ride them right into the White House:

Trending

Oh, well. In that case … yeah, no. Warren still doesn’t have a prayer.

Now that we believe.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Elizabeth WarrenHeather McGheeNevertheless She Persistedtattoo