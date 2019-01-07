If you’ve been laughing at the notion of President Elizabeth Warren, stop right now. Because Demos senior fellow and NBC News analyst has seen firsthand the proof that Warren is making waves across the country and may very well ride them right into the White House:

Demos Senior fellow Heather McGhee was just on MSNBC a few minutes ago talking about Warren and how she believes she's a "formidable political talent." Her evidence? She met a clerk at a grocery store in Massachusetts that had a "Nevertheless, she persisted" tattoo on her arm. pic.twitter.com/uCDjgPiffx — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 7, 2019

Oh, well. In that case … yeah, no. Warren still doesn’t have a prayer.

I talked to someone in Iowa who had a "nevertheless she persisted" tshirt and she still couldn't say Warren was her top choice https://t.co/84doz3vLOr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 7, 2019

Now that we believe.