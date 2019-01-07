Ooo, you guys! Have you heard? Beto O’Rourke’s reportedly gearing up to take his show on the road again:

Beto O’Rourke is asking aides to create an itinerary for him to take a solo road trip outside Texas where he would “pop into places” such as community college campuses, with no staff or press (but documenting on social media). Via @reidepstein@KThomasDC: https://t.co/H2QYI3W54V — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 7, 2019

Hey, wait a minute … what’s all this business about no press?

No press ??? — Terri Lynn (@TerriLy75642135) January 7, 2019

But … but we thought …

No press? That sounds like an attack on our first amendment. https://t.co/tHaykoIjcf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2019

Isn’t Beto supposed to be better than that? For shame!

…a press announcement about an event that bans the media…he’s so….authentic… — Tim Schau (@SchauTim) January 7, 2019

To be fair, though, maybe he’s just trying to avoid a potentially awkward situation:

No press…is this easier than corralling them with rope? pic.twitter.com/ErrXBEOYYG — Sabes84 (@sabes84) January 7, 2019

Now that we think about it, yeah, it probably does make things a little easier. So does this, actually: