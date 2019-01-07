Ooo, you guys! Have you heard? Beto O’Rourke’s reportedly gearing up to take his show on the road again:

Hey, wait a minute … what’s all this business about no press?

Trending

But … but we thought …

Isn’t Beto supposed to be better than that? For shame!

To be fair, though, maybe he’s just trying to avoid a potentially awkward situation:

Now that we think about it, yeah, it probably does make things a little easier. So does this, actually:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeFirst Amendmentmediapress