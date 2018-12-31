This morning, Donald Trump kicked off the New Year’s celebrations early with a tweet about how he can’t catch a break:

I am the only person in America who could say that, “I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,” and get BAD press. It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

Surprising no one, Trump’s pity party failed to generate any sympathy from sworn enemy and former CIA Director John Brennan, who puffed out his chest before attempting to ascend to the moral high ground with this tweet:

It is my sincere hope that the forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption will convince enough Republicans to abandon you in 2019. We have had enough of your whining from the White House. We need an actual leader—our Nation’s future is at stake. https://t.co/dNzRGuOFdP — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 31, 2018

Trump’s constant self-victimization is obnoxious and not what one would call presidential, but is John Brennan really any less insufferably pompous and whiny?

Stay salty my friend! — JT (@JTill247) December 31, 2018

Oh, John Brennan is plenty salty. Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t translate to credible or righteous; it just makes him annoying.

Me: Sir, we're out of the low-fat oatmilk

You: https://t.co/lieR5dvk9M — ⛄️Wonderful Christmastime Liker🎄 (@jtLOL) December 31, 2018