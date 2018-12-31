This morning, Donald Trump kicked off the New Year’s celebrations early with a tweet about how he can’t catch a break:

Surprising no one, Trump’s pity party failed to generate any sympathy from sworn enemy and former CIA Director John Brennan, who puffed out his chest before attempting to ascend to the moral high ground with this tweet:

Trump’s constant self-victimization is obnoxious and not what one would call presidential, but is John Brennan really any less insufferably pompous and whiny?

Oh, John Brennan is plenty salty. Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t translate to credible or righteous; it just makes him annoying.

