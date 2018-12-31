Earlier today, Iowahawk shared some advice for those still trying to settle on a New Year’s resolution:

Still scrambling for a New Year's resolution? Consider cutting down on Twitter to make yourself less vicious, thin-skinned, and stupid. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 31, 2018

Sounds pretty tempting. Unless you’re Bill Kristol, apparently:

Considered. And needless to say rejected. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 31, 2018

Is he saying that tweeters in general have chosen to reject an opportunity to be less obnoxious? Or that he personally is rejecting it?

Given Kristol’s transformation into a strange and often bitter shell of what he used to be, don’t be surprised if the latter is indeed the case.

Yeah, he really did 😂 — Bill, just Bill (@WLFanning) December 31, 2018

If this was an attempt at a joke, it was a pretty weird one.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.