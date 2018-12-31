Earlier today, Iowahawk shared some advice for those still trying to settle on a New Year’s resolution:
Still scrambling for a New Year's resolution? Consider cutting down on Twitter to make yourself less vicious, thin-skinned, and stupid.
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 31, 2018
Sounds pretty tempting. Unless you’re Bill Kristol, apparently:
Considered. And needless to say rejected.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 31, 2018
Is he saying that tweeters in general have chosen to reject an opportunity to be less obnoxious? Or that he personally is rejecting it?
Wait….ummm… pic.twitter.com/PCa0UyXQc4
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) December 31, 2018
Given Kristol’s transformation into a strange and often bitter shell of what he used to be, don’t be surprised if the latter is indeed the case.
Yeah, he really did 😂
— Bill, just Bill (@WLFanning) December 31, 2018
If this was an attempt at a joke, it was a pretty weird one.
