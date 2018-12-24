This morning, Donald Trump marked Christmas Eve by with a thoughtful, warm take on the holiday season. Just kidding! He trashed the Federal Reserve:

The randomly capitalized words are a nice touch. And speaking of not understanding things, does Trump know what he’s been up to as POTUS?

Donald Trump hires the best people. Until he fires them. Then they’re the worst.

In any event, trashing the Fed because your hot-headed, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants style of government-by-tweet isn’t propelling the stock market into the stratosphere isn’t the best look.

