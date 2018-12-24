This morning, Donald Trump marked Christmas Eve by with a thoughtful, warm take on the holiday season. Just kidding! He trashed the Federal Reserve:

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The randomly capitalized words are a nice touch. And speaking of not understanding things, does Trump know what he’s been up to as POTUS?

president trump has appointed four of the five members of the federal reserve board https://t.co/qDoBpB1017 — Just Karl (@justkarl) December 24, 2018

Donald Trump hires the best people. Until he fires them. Then they’re the worst.

In any event, trashing the Fed because your hot-headed, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants style of government-by-tweet isn’t propelling the stock market into the stratosphere isn’t the best look.

What in the world? https://t.co/QyAab2fHo6 — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 24, 2018