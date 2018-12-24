Praising Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and blaming the Fed for the economic downturn wasn’t enough. So Donald Trump is dialing it up a few notches:

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Forget Christmas parties; pity parties are where it’s at.

Is this a real tweet? — ray mckenzie (@raymack1999) December 24, 2018

It's beyond bizarre :/ — Laura Walker 🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎄 (@LauraWalkerKC) December 24, 2018

When you are all by yourself and know you should probably be reading or doing something productive but can’t resist obsessively tweeting. https://t.co/cZYuqGt6DA — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) December 24, 2018

YOU WILL BE VISITED TONIGHT BY THREE SPIRITS, https://t.co/qnP5LsxoKJ — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 24, 2018

Put on the Gorilla Channel! https://t.co/2j1FcTe7Bg — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 24, 2018

There's a country song somewhere in this tweet. https://t.co/2ljjuFBB8D — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) December 24, 2018

A country song? Hell, there’s a whole movie.

So many Home Alone jokes pic.twitter.com/LgI7JLqrWV — Mac McClung Fan Account (@LPDonovan) December 24, 2018

Well, yeah. Naturally.

My god, it's Christmas Eve and he's… Home Alone (2) — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 24, 2018

HOME ALONE: THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/2BTcxIEt7d — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 24, 2018

How is this real life?

Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood tweeted upon this earth https://t.co/PcYKIvXN0j — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 24, 2018

We’re gonna be telling our grandchildren about this someday.

Meanwhile:

Fund the wall so he can stop hatewatching cable news and get back on the golf course https://t.co/qvIHzvtu98 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 24, 2018

Good Lord. Anything to get him far away from Twitter.