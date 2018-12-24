Praising Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and blaming the Fed for the economic downturn wasn’t enough. So Donald Trump is dialing it up a few notches:
I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018
Forget Christmas parties; pity parties are where it’s at.
"poor me" https://t.co/5FxxNEpfEg
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 24, 2018
Is this a real tweet?
— ray mckenzie (@raymack1999) December 24, 2018
My God. https://t.co/wzO8YyLrxf
— JWF (@JammieWF) December 24, 2018
It's beyond bizarre :/
— Laura Walker 🍸🇺🇸 🏴🎄 (@LauraWalkerKC) December 24, 2018
Just. Put. The. Phone. Down.
— JWF (@JammieWF) December 24, 2018
When you are all by yourself and know you should probably be reading or doing something productive but can’t resist obsessively tweeting. https://t.co/cZYuqGt6DA
— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) December 24, 2018
YOU WILL BE VISITED TONIGHT BY THREE SPIRITS, https://t.co/qnP5LsxoKJ
— Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) December 24, 2018
Put on the Gorilla Channel! https://t.co/2j1FcTe7Bg
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 24, 2018
There's a country song somewhere in this tweet. https://t.co/2ljjuFBB8D
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) December 24, 2018
A country song? Hell, there’s a whole movie.
So many Home Alone jokes pic.twitter.com/LgI7JLqrWV
— Mac McClung Fan Account (@LPDonovan) December 24, 2018
Well, yeah. Naturally.
It’s happening. pic.twitter.com/XVCyI8oEFp
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2018
My god, it's Christmas Eve and he's… Home Alone (2)
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 24, 2018
Home Alone 4. https://t.co/WfVvb1carR
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 24, 2018
HOME ALONE: THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/2BTcxIEt7d
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 24, 2018
How is this real life?
Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood tweeted upon this earth https://t.co/PcYKIvXN0j
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 24, 2018
We’re gonna be telling our grandchildren about this someday.
Meanwhile:
Fund the wall so he can stop hatewatching cable news and get back on the golf course https://t.co/qvIHzvtu98
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 24, 2018
Good Lord. Anything to get him far away from Twitter.
We know you’re alone, Mr. President…your twitter feed gives it away https://t.co/nsI02DuqwL
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 24, 2018