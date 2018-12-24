Praising Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and blaming the Fed for the economic downturn wasn’t enough. So Donald Trump is dialing it up a few notches:

Forget Christmas parties; pity parties are where it’s at.

A country song? Hell, there’s a whole movie.

Well, yeah. Naturally.

How is this real life?

We’re gonna be telling our grandchildren about this someday.

Meanwhile:

Good Lord. Anything to get him far away from Twitter.

