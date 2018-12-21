Earlier this week, Donald Trump boasted that ISIS had been “defeated” in Syria thanks to his tremendous bigly leadership:

The following day, he contradicted himself:

Trending

But make no mistake: He’s taking credit for any damage done to ISIS. In fact, according to him, he’s done more to defeat ISIS than all recent presidents:

You sure about that, Donald?

Details, schmetails. In any event, it seems ISIS missed the memo on being defeated on Donald Trump’s watch:

So much winning, it’ll make your head spin!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BeirutdefeatedDonald TrumpISISSyria