Earlier this week, Donald Trump boasted that ISIS had been “defeated” in Syria thanks to his tremendous bigly leadership:

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

The following day, he contradicted himself:

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$. Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

But make no mistake: He’s taking credit for any damage done to ISIS. In fact, according to him, he’s done more to defeat ISIS than all recent presidents:

I’ve done more damage to ISIS than all recent presidents….not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

You sure about that, Donald?

ISIS arose during the preceding administration. https://t.co/Z0G9m9EvLh — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 21, 2018

Details, schmetails. In any event, it seems ISIS missed the memo on being defeated on Donald Trump’s watch:

So much winning, it’ll make your head spin!