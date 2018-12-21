Nobody was asking for a “Murphy Brown” reboot, but we got it anyway. And boy, are we lucky. Can you imagine being deprived of topical comedy gold like this?

Oh, our aching sides. They’re aching. Can you believe CBS execs canceled this thing?

It really is a mystery.

