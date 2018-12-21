Nobody was asking for a “Murphy Brown” reboot, but we got it anyway. And boy, are we lucky. Can you imagine being deprived of topical comedy gold like this?

Video: On @MurphyBrownCBS series finale Thursday night, Andrea @MitchellReports gloated she “broke the news” of Dan Quayle as VP choice, then hailed #MurphyBrown for taking him down: “I broke the news, you broke the man.” Laughs all around. pic.twitter.com/akuctz67JZ — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) December 21, 2018

Oh, our aching sides. They’re aching. Can you believe CBS execs canceled this thing?

Dan Quayle jokes in 2018. How on earth did this reboot fail? https://t.co/poytWWAstY — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 21, 2018

It really is a mystery.