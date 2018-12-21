Nobody was asking for a “Murphy Brown” reboot, but we got it anyway. And boy, are we lucky. Can you imagine being deprived of topical comedy gold like this?
Video: On @MurphyBrownCBS series finale Thursday night, Andrea @MitchellReports gloated she “broke the news” of Dan Quayle as VP choice, then hailed #MurphyBrown for taking him down: “I broke the news, you broke the man.” Laughs all around. pic.twitter.com/akuctz67JZ
Oh, our aching sides. They’re aching. Can you believe CBS execs canceled this thing?
Dan Quayle jokes in 2018. How on earth did this reboot fail? https://t.co/poytWWAstY
It really is a mystery.
Seriously @mitchellreports and Quayle jokes.
That’s hah-larious I’m shocked the show got cancelled with writing that fresh
