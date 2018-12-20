As Twitchy told you, Lindsey Graham is not happy about Donald Trump’s seemingly “out of left field” decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. So, naturally, Trump’s going after Graham on Twitter:

Yeah! Wait … what?

ISIS is dead! Long live ISIS?

Trending

The smartest and goodest.

To be fair, 24 hours is a long time.

We’ll just leave this here before we go:

Tags: IranISISLindsey GrahamRussiaSyriatroop withdrawal