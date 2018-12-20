As Twitchy told you, Lindsey Graham is not happy about Donald Trump’s seemingly “out of left field” decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. So, naturally, Trump’s going after Graham on Twitter:

So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$. Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Yeah! Wait … what?

Trying to make sense of this tweet is like drowning in salt-water taffy https://t.co/sR56KHrNlA — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 20, 2018

ISIS is dead! Long live ISIS?

Populism is smart and good. https://t.co/zvzFFJaSCq — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 20, 2018

The smartest and goodest.

Yesterday, Trump claimed he had defeated ISIS. Today he says he fought ISIS for Syria, and also that they are not defeated?https://t.co/LKQlME5Khq — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 20, 2018

Why would anyone be fighting ISIS when, according to you, they’ve already been defeated? — Geoff Woade (@wgloipp) December 20, 2018

Wait, you said we already defeated ISIS… which is it? — Kenny (@kennyfromdablok) December 20, 2018

In today's tweets that haven't aged well, I present to you one from just yesterday. 🤣 https://t.co/WbWlk8ejru — Nicole Pauline (@NicolePauline17) December 20, 2018

To be fair, 24 hours is a long time.

Wait, now we're going to stop killing ISIS so that ISIS will fight Syria? https://t.co/6vyajUlAE9 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 20, 2018

ISIS has been defeated. Also now it’s Russia and Syria’s turn to fight ISIS. Smartest man in the room. https://t.co/9HUpITXxpV — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) December 20, 2018

It should go without saying that we are not “fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS.” Defeating ISIS — a terrorist org that has killed Americans and inspires, plans, & carries out terrorist attacks around the world — is in America’s own strategic interests. https://t.co/G1w72Z0qXV — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 20, 2018

Stop Killing ISIS, said the American President. https://t.co/pBikHbNLfr — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 20, 2018

It's just too expensive, apparently. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 20, 2018

