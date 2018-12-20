Merry Christmas, everybody!

JUST IN: DNC announces it will hold 12 presidential primary debates for 2020 cycle, with 6 debates in 2019 and 6 in 2020. https://t.co/gu4bBAyQGk pic.twitter.com/LeDNR1FHDg — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2018

Twelve Democratic presidential primary debates? Twelve? Starting next June???

On the one hand, that’s 12 opportunities to watch the 50 million Democrats running for president humiliate themselves — and each other — on the national stage.

assalamu alaikum, content. have i introduced you to my veins? https://t.co/wMq1pSvsuj — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 20, 2018

On the other hand, doesn’t this constitute cruel and unusual punishment or something?

NOOOOO!!! — Fed up in ND (@nd_fed) December 20, 2018

Hell No. — Maayan Efrat (@maayanef) December 20, 2018

Kill me now. June? Really? — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 20, 2018

This is not smart. A ton of us are going to be exhausted before the 4th debate. — Marcus, the Happy Democrat (@nirvanafanclub) December 20, 2018

An idea so bad, only the DNC could come up with it. https://t.co/aZcNaD8EfZ — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) December 20, 2018

The guy who owns my corner liquor store is gonna max out his 401k no later than April. https://t.co/p8uBaVpA8X — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) December 20, 2018

This sounds awful. Really counting on @smod4real to come through before then. https://t.co/OLTVp7eLmI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 20, 2018

Help us, SMOD. You’re our only hope.

Given the massive number of Dem POTUS candidates, the debates should begin much earlier than June 2019. Hey, Dec. 26 is wide open–I'm talking 2018, next week. https://t.co/cc9ckoaaud — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 20, 2018

Don’t give theme any ideas. Except maybe this one:

Idea: In lieu of debates, we watch all the Democratic candidates live together on an island for two weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. — Will Rahn (@willrahn) December 20, 2018

Update:

Oh dear God:

NEW: Perez nixes 'undercard' debates for 2020 primary. If there are too many candidates for one stage, then there will be two debates on consecutive nights and candidates will be sorted randomly. https://t.co/xh6m6Pu18y — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 20, 2018

Dammit, SMOD! What the hell is taking you so long?