Count Sen. Lindsey Graham among the Republican critics of Donald Trump’s declaration of victory over ISIS in Syria and his apparently unilateral decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria:

WATCH: Sen. Graham on Syria troop withdrawal: "I don't know where it came from, but it needs to be reconsidered … I don't know how this decision was made. It literally came out of left field. It has rattled the world." pic.twitter.com/BiE4OUtkHL — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham President Trump's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria: "I have tried to help President Trump where I can … but I find myself in the situation where the best way I can help the president is to tell him the truth as I see it." https://t.co/yFdfMe9DR8 pic.twitter.com/QERyTFkbv9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 20, 2018

So … what’s Graham gonna do to push back against Trump’s decision? Brace for angry tweets, y’all:

.@LindseyGrahamSC just told me to expect him to tweet back at the president every time he tweets about Syria. "I'm not letting this go." — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) December 20, 2018

That’ll teach him?

I'm gonna tweet at you so harrrrddd….. — Will Schambach (@wschambach1) December 20, 2018

Such checking! Such balancing! — vanessa oh come all ye individual 1 steck (@vanessasteck) December 20, 2018

"The tweet is mightier than the sword" – Edward Bulwer-Lytton, 1839 — Mary (@mkrMich) December 20, 2018

Profile in Courage, 2018 — Matt Floyd (@floydmatt) December 20, 2018

"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country. " "I'm going to tweet back." pretty much the same. — mxyplyzyk (@mr_mxyplyzyk) December 20, 2018

Rage tweeting has replaced governing 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/tqwJfWbirP — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) December 20, 2018

Sad!

***

Update:

Annnnnd we’re off!

So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$. Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

What’s Graham got to say about that?