Count Sen. Lindsey Graham among the Republican critics of Donald Trump’s declaration of victory over ISIS in Syria and his apparently unilateral decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria:
WATCH: Sen. Graham on Syria troop withdrawal:
"I don't know where it came from, but it needs to be reconsidered … I don't know how this decision was made. It literally came out of left field. It has rattled the world." pic.twitter.com/BiE4OUtkHL
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2018
Sen. Lindsey Graham President Trump's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria: "I have tried to help President Trump where I can … but I find myself in the situation where the best way I can help the president is to tell him the truth as I see it." https://t.co/yFdfMe9DR8 pic.twitter.com/QERyTFkbv9
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 20, 2018
So … what’s Graham gonna do to push back against Trump’s decision? Brace for angry tweets, y’all:
.@LindseyGrahamSC just told me to expect him to tweet back at the president every time he tweets about Syria. "I'm not letting this go."
— Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) December 20, 2018
That’ll teach him?
I'm gonna tweet at you so harrrrddd…..
— Will Schambach (@wschambach1) December 20, 2018
Such checking! Such balancing!
— vanessa oh come all ye individual 1 steck (@vanessasteck) December 20, 2018
"The tweet is mightier than the sword" – Edward Bulwer-Lytton, 1839
— Mary (@mkrMich) December 20, 2018
Profile in Courage, 2018
— Matt Floyd (@floydmatt) December 20, 2018
"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country. "
"I'm going to tweet back."
pretty much the same.
— mxyplyzyk (@mr_mxyplyzyk) December 20, 2018
Rage tweeting has replaced governing 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/tqwJfWbirP
— Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) December 20, 2018
Sad!
***
Update:
Annnnnd we’re off!
So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$. Why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
What’s Graham got to say about that?