Are we having fun yet?
JUST IN: Ryan says Trump will not sign bill preventing a government shutdown over “his legitimate concerns for border security.”
“We want to keep the government open, but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border” pic.twitter.com/xg99bytvKD
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) December 20, 2018
President Trump will not sign the bill that would avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Paul Ryan says https://t.co/UM1bjFoXJk
“We’re going to go back and work on adding border security to this,” Ryan says. pic.twitter.com/DwctbqmuCH
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 20, 2018
Sarah Sanders also shared the readout from Donald Trump’s meeting with Paul Ryan and House Republicans:
Readout from President Trump’s meeting with Republican House members: pic.twitter.com/QXGkHUrXhL
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 20, 2018
Alrighty then.
The GOP has the majority in the house …the Dems aren't the problem here https://t.co/oh6HmoJl6r
— LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) December 20, 2018
Details, schmetails.
Weeeeeeeeeeeee! https://t.co/2MXJnI7csV
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 20, 2018
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 20, 2018
