You may think Planned Parenthood is all about killing babies, but you’d be mistaken. See, they’re all about empowering women and protecting their rights:

Reminder: the ACA has been a turning point for health care. We cannot afford to go back to the days where women were charged more simply for being women. Senators must defend our health care, not tear it down. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/E21OAQVLnZ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) December 20, 2018

Well, unless you work for them:

The vast majority of Planned Parenthood offices do not provide paid maternity leave. And many employees have accused Planned Parenthood of denying pregnant workers rest breaks, sidelining them or pushing them outhttps://t.co/ydDGUJQfoH — Natalie Kitroeff (@Nataliekitro) December 20, 2018

The overwhelming majority of Planned Parenthoods don’t provide any maternity leave. I’m on leave now, and it’s a privilege denied to women who dedicate themselves to helping expecting mothers. @Nataliekitro @davidenrich https://t.co/ujoukjIYdP — Jessica Silver-Greenberg (@jbsgreenberg) December 20, 2018

More from the New York Times:

In interviews and legal documents, women at Planned Parenthood and other organizations with a feminist bent described discrimination that violated federal or state laws — managers considering pregnancy in hiring decisions, for example, or denying rest breaks recommended by a doctor. … And at Planned Parenthood, the country’s leading provider of reproductive services, managers in some locations declined to hire pregnant job candidates, refused requests by expecting mothers to take breaks and in some cases pushed them out of their jobs after they gave birth, according to current and former employees in California, Texas, North Carolina and New York. … Tight budgets sometimes created punishing workplace conditions, employees said. A dozen lawsuits filed against Planned Parenthood clinics in federal and state courts since 2013 accused managers of denying workers rest periods, lunch breaks or overtime pay, or retaliating against them for taking medical leave.

Read the whole thing. It’s certainly illuminating.

not sure why anyone would be surprised by this story https://t.co/Yd1UO8IolY — Jason (@jasonelevation) December 20, 2018

We’re not surprised by the story, but we are almost impressed by Planned Parenthood head Leana Wen’s attempt to get out in front of this mess.

Here’s some quick and ineffective damage control from Planned Parenthood’s president in response to the new @nytimes report, in which current and former clinic workers accused the group “of sidelining, ousting or otherwise handicapping pregnant employees.” https://t.co/FsfOXCP7UT — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) December 20, 2018

Check this action out:

Reproductive health equity must include the right to become a parent and raise a family free from fear and discrimination. At @PPFA, we’re committed to doing better to support our pregnant and parenting staff. https://t.co/7g4gr1R697 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

At @PPFA, we do not tolerate discrimination or harassment. When we learn about accusations that violate our policies and high standards, we move immediately to investigate and address them, as we are doing in this instance. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

I’m a new mother to a one-year old boy, and I know how challenging pregnancy and returning to work can be — and how essential it is that employers and all sectors of society support pregnant people and new parents. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

“Pregnant people.”

Can’t wait for her to insist that increased taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood will fix this widespread mistreatment of pregnant employees. Oh, wait. Here it is:

Daily political attacks have created widespread financial uncertainty, but we strive to meet the needs of our staff who must be supported as they provide expert health care and education to patients who depend on Planned Parenthood health centers every day. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

Send us more money so we can murder more babies and hire more women to mistreat!

As both a former patient and the new leader of @PPFA, I am well aware of the exemplary work of our 55 affiliates around the country. Our skilled, dedicated staff deliver quality health care every day to thousands of American families under extremely difficult conditions. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

But @PPFA has always been about striving to do better. And that is why, going forward, I believe we must do better than we are now—for our staff, for their families, and for our patients. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

We are launching a major new initiative to review and revamp our parental leave policies. From policy solutions to structural ones, we will invite experts to participate in a solutions-driven process. We’ll use those results to find pathways for expanding leave benefits. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

All people deserve emotional and material security for themselves and their families, no matter where they work. So @PPFA is stepping up. We will continue to work with partners to fight for laws to establish paid family leave and provide workers with the support they need. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 20, 2018

Planned Parenthood has never really been concerned about women’s welfare. Why start now?

Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with parenthood, and everything to do with killing babies. And if you're wanting to be a parent, they will discriminate against you. Glad the @nytimes is finally taking notice.https://t.co/OXoyPQU4PG — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) December 20, 2018

Planned Parenthood’s President @DrLeanaWen is doing PR damage control in response to a @NYTimes article titled “Planned Parenthood Is Accused of Mistreating Pregnant Employees” (https://t.co/1NUaVeGAA6). Shocking to learn that Planned Parenthood doesn’t handle pregnancy well.🤔 https://t.co/vay8stnQbD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 20, 2018

Yeah, who’d’a thunk?