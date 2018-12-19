Is Ron Perlman just pissed that he’s officially been replaced as Hellboy?

We’re not exactly sure about the source of that bee in his bonnet, but once again, he’s apparently decided to take out his frustrations on Dana Loesch.

After Loesch tweeted about U.S.-funded aid to Mexico and Central America:

Perlman decided he’d caught her red-handed. Or something:

Not exactly sure what Loesch’s last name has to do with anything, but if Perlman was attempting to ethno-shame her, it didn’t work:

Ron … sounds like kind of a huge bigot.

Oh, he absolutely would. And he’d be right.

We’re wondering about that ourselves.

His comment was garbage. So, par for the course with him.

