Is Ron Perlman just pissed that he’s officially been replaced as Hellboy?

First Trailer for David Harbour’s ‘Hellboy’ Brings Blood (and Laughs) https://t.co/212ffyHmYE — Variety (@Variety) December 19, 2018

We’re not exactly sure about the source of that bee in his bonnet, but once again, he’s apparently decided to take out his frustrations on Dana Loesch.

After Loesch tweeted about U.S.-funded aid to Mexico and Central America:

U.S. Commits $10.6 Billion In Aid To Mexico, Central America (but we apparently cannot find more $ for increased border security) https://t.co/GN77LGl1Ym — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 19, 2018

Perlman decided he’d caught her red-handed. Or something:

Loesch. Such an American sounding name. https://t.co/rRUdSugRT4 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 19, 2018

Not exactly sure what Loesch’s last name has to do with anything, but if Perlman was attempting to ethno-shame her, it didn’t work:

Hi Ron, Loesch is a German name. My great great grandfather came to this country prior to the Civil War. He fought for the North and was one of the few POW’s at Andersonville who lived. Dana is mostly Cherokee, Blackfeet and Irish. Is Native American not American enough for you? https://t.co/aMBXYjIlmt — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 19, 2018

Ron … sounds like kind of a huge bigot.

i guess Ron is anti-German — Charles (@repub9989) December 19, 2018

Replace with “Obama” and tell me you wouldn’t find that racist. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) December 19, 2018

Oh, he absolutely would. And he’d be right.

What exactly is “an American sounding name”? — Darthzov (@Darthjez) December 19, 2018

What exactly is an American sounding name? — Matt C Bearden (@BeardenArtist) December 19, 2018

What exactly does an “American” name sound like, you bigoted filth? — MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) December 19, 2018

We’re wondering about that ourselves.

What the hell is his comment supposed to mean anyway? — Mark J. Quinn (@Mark_J_Quinn) December 19, 2018

His comment was just a tad strange. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) December 19, 2018

His comment was garbage. So, par for the course with him.