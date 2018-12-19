On last night’s show, Jimmy Kimmel teed up a skit featuring Billy Crystal as God and Dave Grohl as Satan. The skit ended on a high note — a swipe at Ted Cruz, naturally:

Needless to say, Cruz wasn’t terribly amused. But he did manage to return fire with his own dig at Kimmel:

Oof.

Maybe next time Kimmel thinks about dunking on Ted Cruz, he should consider Iowahawk’s idea:

