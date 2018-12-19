On last night’s show, Jimmy Kimmel teed up a skit featuring Billy Crystal as God and Dave Grohl as Satan. The skit ended on a high note — a swipe at Ted Cruz, naturally:

Needless to say, Cruz wasn’t terribly amused. But he did manage to return fire with his own dig at Kimmel:

Really getting into the Christmas spirit, Jimmy Kimmel just aired a skit with “God & Satan” arguing and eventually deciding that I should go to Hell. It’s almost as if Jimmy’s feelings are still hurt that I kicked his ass at hoops…. https://t.co/FuehUsGHwX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2018

Oof.

Ted just dunked on Jimmy pic.twitter.com/7O8On4BSV1 — GrandpaLandedOnOmaha (@OnLanded) December 19, 2018

Jesus, Zodiac murders a 6th person. https://t.co/qCJ6nzvHKh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2018

The Zodiac claims another victim. https://t.co/GK3msnUYvx — ⭐️ Noël Jess 🎄 (@LadyJessMacBeth) December 19, 2018

.@TedCruz has now officially expanded his burgeoning media empire ownership from just digital outlets (@Deadspin) to late-night television (@JimmyKimmelLive). https://t.co/M1oT37rHKo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 19, 2018

Maybe next time Kimmel thinks about dunking on Ted Cruz, he should consider Iowahawk’s idea: