It’s time for some Real Talk from Touré about why America’s in this mess that we’re in:

Let’s be honest: we’ve had two horrible white male Presidents in a row and the three before that—Clinton, Poppy Bush, and Reagan—were problematic at best. We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while. — Touré (@Toure) December 18, 2018

It’s all so simple.

LOL Obama was horrible too brah. It’s okay to say that. It doesn’t make you a race traitor. https://t.co/AsD2vQEvH4 — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) December 18, 2018

Well, for what it’s worth, Touré’s apparently including Obama on his list of horrible white male presidents. So that’s something … or something.

in a row? — Jeremy Mullins (@JanTerriRocks) December 18, 2018

"…in a row…" LOL — Lord Acton-A-Fool (@LordActonAFool) December 18, 2018

Let's be honest. You don't know what "in a row" means. — D Charles (@Dougalltrades) December 18, 2018

People are dunking on this tweet due to its reductive racism & sexism — rightly so! — but let’s not lose sight of the fact that he is bizarrely reducing Barack Obama to a “white male” (Obama’s father was literally from Africa) & the fact that Reagan & Bush were good Presidents… https://t.co/VPdmdmQ85M — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2018

Maybe he’s just disgusted with Obama’s white half.

How is it useful to reduce these five people to simply "white men"? — Tyler Bennett (@TylerBennett248) December 18, 2018

To be fair, Touré’s not really known for being useful. Other than as a shining example of how not to be taken seriously or warrant any respect.

Our thoughts exactly.

Electing presidents based on race seems like a great idea 💡 — Derf (@derftron) December 18, 2018

What could possibly go wrong?

Yes, racism will probably solve our problems. https://t.co/Us1yPbL8hE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 18, 2018

Nice racism. — Rollin' with Mahomes (@Squish78) December 18, 2018

This is precisely the kind of toxic dehumanizing rhetoric that has come to typify the conversations we have in this country. It will backfire because racial essentialism always backfires and is used against those who perpetuate it. It is a bitterness that is not rooted in love. https://t.co/vYHbOAhHTj — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) December 18, 2018

Well done, Touré. Again.