As Twitchy told you, Democratic New York State Senator Kevin Parker found himself in some very hot water after tweeting “Kill yourself!” at New York State Senate Majority deputy comms director Candice Giove after she called him out on some parking spot shenanigans. Parker subsequently apologized for his “poor choice of words”:

I sincerely apologize. I used a poor choice of words. Suicide is a serious thing and and should not be made light of. — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

But those who doubted his sincerity were apparently right to be skeptical, because he doesn’t seem to be terribly interested in doing better. Since his apology, he’s continued to go after Giove:

Where was @Candicegiove when NYers voted for a #Democratic State Senate & progressive legislation like the Dream Act & CFE funding? That’s right, working with the #NOIDC appendage of the GOP. #DreamAct #CFEFunding — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

. @Candicegiove is on the wrong side of history for every important issue facing New York State! — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

It’s almost as if he has no shame whatsoever.

This was one way to go. pic.twitter.com/aiKZihydFw — BT (@back_ttys) December 18, 2018

Oh man this is getting good pic.twitter.com/ivrQQpwyIt — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 18, 2018

It’s shaping up to be one hell of a ratio party:

We thought it went without saying that when you’ve already got one foot in the grave, you don’t grab another shovel. But in his defense, Kevin Parker doesn’t seem like the most perceptive of people.

Jfc dude it’s a parking spot. pic.twitter.com/U0HB9xnJVv — ℍ𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕪 𝔻𝕒𝕫𝕖 🎄☃️🎁🎅🏻🤶🏻 (@holleyr) December 18, 2018

Dude…maybe sit this one out. — Berg88 (@berg88) December 18, 2018

Resign dude. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 18, 2018