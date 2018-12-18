As Twitchy told you, Democratic New York State Senator Kevin Parker found himself in some very hot water after tweeting “Kill yourself!” at New York State Senate Majority deputy comms director Candice Giove after she called him out on some parking spot shenanigans. Parker subsequently apologized for his “poor choice of words”:

But those who doubted his sincerity were apparently right to be skeptical, because he doesn’t seem to be terribly interested in doing better. Since his apology, he’s continued to go after Giove:

Trending

It’s almost as if he has no shame whatsoever.

It’s shaping up to be one hell of a ratio party:

We thought it went without saying that when you’ve already got one foot in the grave, you don’t grab another shovel. But in his defense, Kevin Parker doesn’t seem like the most perceptive of people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Candice GioveKevin Parker