The White House press corps has never been fond of Sarah Sanders, but we’d like to think they could find a way to disguise their disgust for the sake of professionalism.

We’d like to think that … but they’re making it pretty impossible when they pull stuff like this:

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders ends White House press briefing after only a few minutes, reporter is heard yelling, "Do your job, Sarah!" https://t.co/o2KeLsffHD pic.twitter.com/cPTcbStrHF — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2018

Don’t like her? Fine. She’s not everyone’s cup of tea, nor does she have to be. She’s not immune from criticism. But don’t act like a petulant ass and expect us to take you seriously as an objective journalist.

Apparently it was Andrew Feinberg:

Reporter was Andrew Feinberg of Breakfast Media, where he serves as managing editor. https://t.co/JBTFe1IQx9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 18, 2018

It was Feinberg. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 18, 2018

Jim Acosta’s probably beaming right now, but the White House press corps has nothing to be proud of.

So heckling is now part of journalism? What a joke. — Love USA 52 (@LoveUSA521) December 18, 2018

Know who else needs to do their job? The White House press corps. Our media. They all seem to have forgotten their purpose.

A reporter telling someone else to do their job. That's rich. — Tim in AZ (@_DeadFred) December 18, 2018

Ridiculous that a MSM reporter would tell anyone to do their job. Do your job, hacks. Or do you even remember how? — Amy Dianne (@AmyDianne5) December 18, 2018

The guardians of truth bathing themselves in glory yet again.

.@whpresscorps your best and brightest? https://t.co/4VM3G3bl19 — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) December 18, 2018

Parting thought exercise:

Seriously, if this was a Democrat press secretary… That reporter would be tarred and feathered. https://t.co/SwM3i2361m — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) December 18, 2018

We have no doubt.