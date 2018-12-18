The White House press corps has never been fond of Sarah Sanders, but we’d like to think they could find a way to disguise their disgust for the sake of professionalism.

We’d like to think that … but they’re making it pretty impossible when they pull stuff like this:

Don’t like her? Fine. She’s not everyone’s cup of tea, nor does she have to be. She’s not immune from criticism. But don’t act like a petulant ass and expect us to take you seriously as an objective journalist.

Apparently it was Andrew Feinberg:

Jim Acosta’s probably beaming right now, but the White House press corps has nothing to be proud of.

Know who else needs to do their job? The White House press corps. Our media. They all seem to have forgotten their purpose.

Parting thought exercise:

We have no doubt.

