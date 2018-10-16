If Hillary Clinton weren’t so gosh-darn awful, it’d be cute that she thinks she’s in any position to be dishing out Election Day advice increase Dem voter turnout.

But she is awful, and it’s not cute. It’s just pathetic:

Our democracy is in crisis. The president degrades the rule of law, spreads corruption, and discredits truth. Over the next three weeks, we all have a chance to turn back the tide. Here are three things you can do before November 6: — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2018

Study after study shows that person-to-person conversations are the most effective way to turn people out to vote. Sign up with @SwingLeft to knock on doors in a toss-up congressional district near you during the last weekend before the election. https://t.co/0wc4OaV46T — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2018

Make a plan to vote, volunteer, make strategic donations, and turn out friends with https://t.co/2eWwr3g8D9. Just answer a few questions about where you vote and how you can help and they'll send you a personalized plan of action. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2018

Take advantage of @IndivisibleTeam's virtual phone-banking tool to make calls reminding people to vote. Recruit some friends to join you and make an afternoon of it. https://t.co/HCpjuWfXgi — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2018

Whatever you do, do something. These midterm elections are our last chance to defend our democracy. Let's win. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2018

“Let’s win.” Bless her heart.

If Democrats really want to win in November, they need to run as far away from Hillary Clinton as possible. Last time they hitched their wagon to her, it didn’t work out well for them at all.

Yeah Democrats, listen to her. She knows what she is talking about. She knows exactly what it takes to win an election… pic.twitter.com/YeytGQN2Ww — Caleb Baum (@realcalebbaum) October 16, 2018

If you want Democrats to have a chance than may I suggest that you remove yourself from the party. Might help them to regain some credibility. Dont forget that YOU are the reason DJT is in the white house. Good luck in Nov, you'll need it — Paul R (@octoberrust0713) October 16, 2018

1) Pokemon Go to the polls! https://t.co/KAIhmSRMGL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 16, 2018

Snort.

***

