If Hillary Clinton weren’t so gosh-darn awful, it’d be cute that she thinks she’s in any position to be dishing out Election Day advice increase Dem voter turnout.

But she is awful, and it’s not cute. It’s just pathetic:

“Let’s win.” Bless her heart.

If Democrats really want to win in November, they need to run as far away from Hillary Clinton as possible. Last time they hitched their wagon to her, it didn’t work out well for them at all.

Snort.

***

